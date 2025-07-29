New Wings Arena In Stamford Set To Become The Premier Hub For Ice Hockey And Athlete Development In Connecticut

STAMFORD, Conn., July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --A new facility will transform how athletes and active individuals train, recover, and perform in Connecticut. Wings Arena , located at 50 Barry Place in Stamford, CT, officially opened its doors on July 21st, and is set to introduce a first-of-its-kind collaboration between two leaders in performance and rehabilitation: EN Hockey and Matterhorn Fit .

This state-of-the-art arena is more than just a rink. It's a performance engine designed to fuel the region's top athletes, from aspiring youth to elite professionals. With on-site skill development, advanced rehabilitation, and next-level performance coaching, Wings Arena is poised to become Connecticut's premier hub for total athletic development.

"Our vision is to bring together top-tier resources under one roof and create an environment where athletes - and anyone committed to health and fitness - feel inspired to reach their full potential," said Francois Magnant, CEO of Wings Arena.

EN Hockey, one of the country's most respected hockey schools, brings decades of experience training all levels of hockey players. From novice to NHL Players, EN Hockey implements proven techniques providing athletes the fundamentals necessary to improve their overall individual skills. EN Hockey's Stamford location will offer year-round programs for athletes focused on building a strong foundation for future success and game-ready confidence.

"Wings Arena is a launchpad," said Erik Nates, founder of EN Hockey. "It's where players will come to level up every aspect of their game, from skating and stickhandling to decision-making and recovery. We're proud to bring this vision to life in Stamford."

Alongside EN Hockey, Matterhorn Fit is bringing its revolutionary, neurologically-based rehab and performance model to Connecticut. Founded in Florida, Matterhorn Fit has helped thousands, from NHL athletes to everyday adults, eliminate pain and perform at their peak. The company also leads some of North America's top hockey showcase events, creating unmatched development and exposure opportunities for players. Matterhorn Fit is set to open its doors at Wings Arena during the fall of 2025 and will be open to the public by private appointment.

Wings Arena's partnership with Matterhorn Fit serves its broader mission of helping people of all ages move better, feel stronger, and stay active for life.

"Most people treat the pain. We eliminate it at the source and restore true function," said Ryan Vesce, CEO of Matterhorn Fit and former professional hockey player. "That's what makes our method so different, and so effective. We're combining cutting-edge neuroscience with elite-level training to help people heal faster, move better, and perform at their peak - on or off the ice. We're excited to expand our process to the Northeast and make a positive impact, as we have done across Florida."

For more information about Wings Arena, visit

About EN Hockey

Founded by Erik Nates, EN Hockey is a nationally recognized hockey school known for producing technically sound, high-IQ hockey players. With camps and clinics across the U.S, EN Hockey aims to help young athletes develop to the best of their ability through personalized, performance-focused training. For more information, visit .

About Matterhorn Fit

Matterhorn Fit is a cutting-edge neurologically-based rehabilitation and performance company that specializes in helping clients identify the root cause of pain and movement dysfunction. Through a proprietary system combining assessment, activation, and advanced training, Matterhorn Fit serves everyone from youth athletes to aging adults. The company operates three corporate locations and currently has two franchise locations. For more information, visit or email [email protected] .

About Wings Arena

Wings Arena is a premier ice rink in the Northeast, dedicated to delivering exceptional ice quality, top-notch service, and a superior guest experience. Our modern, two-story facility features seating and standing room watching for over 300, off-ice training and video rooms, skate services, and a Nutrition Hub Café - fostering a love for ice sports for athletes, families, and the community. For more information, visit com .

