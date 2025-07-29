Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Scale For Weighing Boxes Of Wine (TRO-1019)

PITTSBURGH, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a weighing scale specifically for weighing boxes of wine," said an inventor, from Lunenburg, NS, Canada, "so I invented the WINE WEIGHTER. My design enables you to easily determine how much wine remains within a boxed bag, and it could help users have better control over their pour and consumption of wine."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to determine the amount of wine remaining within a boxed bag. In doing so, it eliminates guesswork, and it saves time and effort. It also would allow individuals to more easily keep track of the amount of wine they consume on a daily/weekly basis. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for wine drinkers.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-TRO-1019, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

