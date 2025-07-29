Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Scale For Weighing Boxes Of Wine (TRO-1019)
PITTSBURGH, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a weighing scale specifically for weighing boxes of wine," said an inventor, from Lunenburg, NS, Canada, "so I invented the WINE WEIGHTER. My design enables you to easily determine how much wine remains within a boxed bag, and it could help users have better control over their pour and consumption of wine."
The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to determine the amount of wine remaining within a boxed bag. In doing so, it eliminates guesswork, and it saves time and effort. It also would allow individuals to more easily keep track of the amount of wine they consume on a daily/weekly basis. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for wine drinkers.
The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-TRO-1019, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
SOURCE InventHelpWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
- Allnodes Among First To Launch Bare Metal Servers Powered By AMD Threadripper 9000 Series
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Multibank Group Confirms $MBG Token TGE Set For July 22, 2025
CommentsNo comment