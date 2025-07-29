American Primary Aluminum Association Commends President Trump For Reaching A Massive Trade Deal With The European Union

WASHINGTON, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Primary Aluminum Association (APAA), today applauds President Donald J. Trump for securing a historic trade deal with the European Union. The landmark deal will help rebalance the trade relationship between the two largest market economies in the world.

"On behalf of America's domestic aluminum industry, we applaud President Trump 'the master negotiator' for securing a winning trade deal with the European Union. President Trump has maintained the 50% tariff on all foreign aluminum imports, which is a major win for America's aluminum industry as we rebuild domestic aluminum production," remarked APAA President Mark Duffy.

"Foreign countries that oppose President Trump's America First trade agenda should never be granted special deals at the expense of American manufacturing workers. President Trump continues to stand strong with thousands of American aluminum workers and the domestic industry will continue our work to rebuild U.S. aluminum production at levels that have never been seen before."

The American Primary Aluminum Association advances the interests of America's primary aluminum industry and its workers through the Aluminum Now campaign. APAA is registered and incorporated in Washington, DC and operates as a non-profit trade association. For more, please visit: .

