Lovepop Names Allison Cherrette Chief Marketing Officer To Lead Brand And Customer Growth

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Allison brings a proven track record of driving revenue, elevating storytelling, and fostering customer connection. She began her career nearly 20 years ago at global tech companiesand, and has spent the last 13 years helping startups scale efficiently and purposefully. At Lovepop, she will lead efforts to amplify the brand's blend of art and engineering, build community around thoughtful giving, and support the mission of creating one billion magical moments.

"Allison brings a balance of brand intuition and operational rigor, exactly what we need as we build the next chapter of Lovepop," said Wombi Rose , Lovepop Co-Founder and CEO. "She understands that our cards aren't just beautiful paper art. They reflect someone's care, effort, and intention. I'm excited to see how she helps more people discover that joy."

As CMO, Allison will focus on driving Lovepop's next stage of growth by strengthening brand storytelling, improving the customer experience, and making it easier to give meaningfully.

"In a world that moves fast, we all crave connection," said Cherrette. "What drew me to Lovepop is the idea that simple gestures can be incredibly meaningful. I've spent my career helping brands meet customers where they are, and I'm excited to apply that to thoughtful giving."

Allison previously led marketing at Booksy following their Series C round and has advised startups including Aether Biomedical and Boon on building scalable, customer-focused marketing functions. Her experience spans enterprise and early-stage, B2C and B2B - grounded in the belief that the most powerful brands are the ones that listen.

With this appointment, Lovepop continues to invest in leadership and infrastructure to become the number one destination for thoughtful, design-forward gifting.

About Lovepop

Lovepop is on a mission to create one billion magical moments. Following an appearance on Shark Tank in 2015 and investment by Kevin O'Leary , Lovepop has helped customers create over 50 million magical moments. Founded by naval architects John Wise and Wombi Rose , Lovepop combines art and engineering to design cards engineered to create connection. Whether you're celebrating a holiday, milestone, or everyday moment, Lovepop's thousands of unique designs make it easy to share love with meaning, creativity, and fun. Learn more at lovepop .

SOURCE Lovepop