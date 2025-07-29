Rapid Expansion And Innovation Drive $36 Billion Global Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Market, Says New Kalorama Report

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "POC testing is no longer a fringe segment-it is a central pillar of modern diagnostics," said Melissa Elder, Senior Analyst at Kalorama Information. "We see industry leaders like Abbott, Dexcom, Roche, Danaher, and Exact Sciences innovating aggressively, with POC solutions spanning blood gases, infectious disease, colon cancer, glucose monitoring, and more."

The report identifies major growth opportunities in oncology, stroke, dementia, cardiac markers, and glucose management. With transportable and handheld devices becoming more widely available, the reach of point-of-care testing is extending to urgent care centers, disaster relief zones, and at-home monitoring.

While the market is recovering from the COVID-19 testing surge of 2020–2022, momentum continues thanks to emerging technologies and the expanding need for fast, accurate, and accessible diagnostics.

Trends Shaping the Future of POC Diagnostics:



Wearables and mobile health tools



Telehealth integration



CRISPR and microfluidics innovation



Multiplexed and AI-enabled testing



Regulatory challenges and LDT policy changes



The rise of non-invasive and consumer-friendly testing

China's expanding role in the global POC landscape

Key Takeaways from the Report:



$36 Billion in Global Revenues (2024): Driven by demand in physician offices, clinics, and mobile care, with steady mid-single-digit CAGR expected through 2029.



Top Growth Areas: Oncology, stroke, dementia, cardiac, and continuous glucose monitoring (CGM).



Next-Gen Tech Impact: Innovations in CRISPR diagnostics, biosensors, and AI are transforming point-of-care capabilities.



POC Molecular Diagnostics Rise: Originally accelerated by COVID-19, molecular POC testing is gaining relevance in emergency care and field screening worldwide.

Consumer-Led Prevention: Wearables and Bluetooth-enabled tools support proactive health monitoring.

Market Leaders and Competitive Landscape

"Abbott leads the global market with over 25% share due to its expansive POC portfolio," said Elder. "Dexcom and Roche are advancing CGM and coagulation testing, while Exact Sciences is driving growth in colon cancer diagnostics. Danaher's Beckman Coulter continues to deliver in blood, cancer, and infectious disease testing."

An Essential Industry Resource

The report is a vital tool for product developers, investors, and healthcare strategists navigating market trends and emerging opportunities. It answers critical questions such as:



Where is POC testing growing fastest?



What technologies are reshaping diagnostic accessibility?



How are regulations and reimbursement shaping adoption?

What are the most promising new test types and applications?

What's Inside:



Global market forecasts through 2029



In-depth segmentation across 10+ test categories



Venue analysis (hospital, clinic, retail, home)

Competitive landscape profiles and regulatory updates

