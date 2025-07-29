Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Hose Shut Off Valve (TRO-1377)

PITTSBURGH, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to provide homeowners with an additional option for controlling a garden hose used with a sprinkler," said an inventor, from Coldwater, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the MOVEABLE SHUT OFF VALVE. My design enables you to reduce water flow through the hose or completely interrupt it without going back to the faucet."

The invention provides an alternative means of controlling a household garden hose. In doing so, it eliminates the need to walk back and forth to adjust a water hose at the tap. It also allows the user to control or stop water flow anywhere along the hose length. As a result, it saves time and effort. The invention features an adjustable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for homeowners. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-TRO-1377, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED