U.S. News & World Report Ranks John Muir Health's Medical Centers As Best Regional Hospitals

John Muir Health's Medical Centers also among Top 3 in San Francisco Metro Area and Top 15 in California

WALNUT CREEK, CA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- John Muir Health 's Concord and Walnut Creek Medical Centers were two of only 504 hospitals (11% of the more than 4,400 hospitals evaluated nationwide) to earn the designation of Best Regional Hospitals by U.S. News & World Report in its annual list of America's Best Hospitals released today. To earn this distinction, each medical center had to earn at least eight ratings of“high performing” across the procedures and conditions evaluated by U.S. News & World Report. For medical specialties, hospitals in the top 10% nationally that did not earn a Top 50 national ranking are considered high performing.

For the ninth straight year, the Concord and Walnut Creek Medical Centers were ranked in the top 3 out of nearly 50 hospitals in the San Francisco Metro Area, which includes hospitals in San Francisco, San Mateo, Alameda, Contra Costa and Marin counties. The two medical centers are also ranked among the top 15 (Concord #14 and Walnut Creek #15) in the state out of more than 400 hospitals.

“Our physicians, advanced practice practitioners, nurses, and clinical and support staff take great pride in these rankings that validate the talent, skills, empathy and teamwork they demonstrate every day,” said Mike Thomas, president and Chief Executive Officer at John Muir Health.“Year after year, we have been ranked among the best hospitals in the San Francisco Metro Area, state and regionally, which reflects the exceptional level of care available to patients in the communities we serve and beyond.”

For the 2025-26 rankings and ratings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,400 medical centers nationwide in 15 specialties and 22 procedures and conditions. In the 15 specialty areas, 152 hospitals were nationally ranked in at least one specialty. In rankings by state and metro area, U.S. News recognized hospitals as high performing across multiple areas of care.

For the 19th consecutive year, the Walnut Creek Medical Center had at least one service nationally ranked -- one of the 3% of medical centers across the country that achieved a national ranking. The Walnut Creek Medical Center was nationally ranked in Obstetrics & Gynecology (#41). The medical center also ranked as high performing in Gastroenterology & GI Surgery, Geriatrics, Orthopedics, and Pulmonology & Lung Surgery. In addition, Walnut Creek was rated as high performing in 13 adult procedures and conditions, including Back Surgery (Spinal Fusion), Colon Cancer Surgery, Gynecological Cancer Surgery, Heart Arrhythmia, Heart Failure, Hip Fracture, Kidney Failure, Knee Replacement, Leukemia, Lymphoma & Myeloma, Lung Cancer Surgery, Pacemaker Implantation, Pneumonia, and Stroke.

The Concord Medical Center was ranked as high performing in three specialties, including Gastroenterology & GI Surgery, Geriatrics, and Pulmonology & Lung Surgery. In addition, the Concord Medical Center was rated as high performing in 18 adult procedures and conditions, including Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair, Aortic Valve Surgery, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder (COPD), Colon Cancer Surgery, Heart Arrhythmia, Heart Attack, Heart Bypass Surgery, Heart Failure, Hip Fracture, Hip Replacement, Kidney Failure, Leukemia, Lymphoma & Myeloma, Lung Cancer Surgery, Pacemaker Implantation, Pneumonia, Prostate Cancer Surgery, Stroke, and Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR).

“Whether it is a heart attack, stroke, complex cardiovascular procedure, joint replacement, cancer surgery or other injury or illness, John Muir Health is here for the community with clinical expertise, state-of-the art equipment and supportive and compassionate teams,” said Dr. Russell Rodriguez, Chief Medical Officer at John Muir Health.“The services we offer go beyond the capabilities of many community health systems allowing patients to stay close to home for their care.”

"For most Americans, health care decisions are made close to home. The Best Regional Hospitals rankings underscore the difference high-performing local medical centers make," said Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News. "These local hospital rankings, entirely performance-driven, equip individuals and their families, in consultation with their medical providers, to choose the highest quality care available in their own communities."

Between the two medical centers, John Muir Health has nearly 800 licensed beds. The Walnut Creek Medical Center has also served as the designated trauma center for Contra Costa County for the past 39 years. In addition, the health system offers a network of more than 1,000 primary care and specialty physicians to care for patients.

The complete rankings and methodology are available at Best Hospitals.

To learn more about John Muir Health's award-winning programs and services, visit: .

About John Muir Health

John Muir Health is a nationally recognized, not-for-profit health care organization east of San Francisco serving patients in Contra Costa, Alameda, and southern Solano Counties. It includes a network of more than 1,000 primary care and specialty physicians, 6,400 employees, medical centers in Concord and Walnut Creek, including Contra Costa County's only trauma center, and a Psychiatric Hospital. John Muir Health also has partnerships with UCSF Health, Tenet Healthcare/San Ramon Regional Medical Center, Stanford Medicine Children's Health, Carbon Health and Optum. The health system offers a full-range of medical services, including primary care, outpatient, and imaging services, and is widely recognized as a leader in many specialties – neurosciences, orthopedic, cancer, cardiovascular, trauma, emergency, pediatrics, and high-risk obstetrics care.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader for journalism that empowers consumers, citizens, business leaders and policy officials to make confident decisions in all aspects of their lives and communities. A multifaceted media company, U.S. News provides unbiased rankings, independent reporting and analysis, and consumer advice to millions of people on USNews each month. A pillar in Washington for more than 90 years, U.S. News is the trusted home for in-depth and exclusive insights on education, health, politics, the economy, personal finance, travel, automobiles, real estate, careers and consumer products and services.

