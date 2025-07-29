Keller Outdoors Living LLC Wins The 2025 Quality Business Award For The Best Deck Builder In Gainesville, Georgia

Keller Outdoors Living LLC

GAINESVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The 2025 Quality Business Award for The Best Deck Builder in Gainesville, Georgia has been awarded to Keller Outdoors Living. This recognition honors Keller Outdoors Living for its outstanding customer service, top-tier quality of products and services, and exceptional overall business performance.The Quality Business Awards honor businesses that demonstrate excellence in their field each year. Winners are chosen based on factors such as their reputation, customer feedback, and overall performance within their industry.For over seven years, Keller Outdoors Living LLC has earned a reputation as one of Gainesville's leading deck-building companies, known for delivering high-quality craftsmanship and exceptional service. Locally owned and operated, the company is dedicated to designing and building custom outdoor living spaces that are both functional and beautiful. Founded by Mike Keller and his contractor partner, the Keller Outdoors Living team brings more than 50 years of combined experience to every project. With a deep commitment to quality and community, the team works closely with homeowners to transform their outdoor areas into inviting extensions of their living spaces. Keller Outdoors Living specializes in a wide range of services, including custom decks, multi-level deck designs, deck repairs, retaining walls, outdoor walkways, patios, and screened-in porches and patios. Every project is built to last, using premium materials and expert craftsmanship. The company proudly guarantees customer satisfaction, standing behind the durability and beauty of its work. Proudly serving Gainesville and surrounding areas including White County, Clermont, Cleveland, Garland, and Murrayville, Keller Outdoors Living is committed to excellence in service and building strong, lasting relationships within the community.When it came time to select this year's recipient, Keller Outdoors Living stood out as a reputable company in the deck building industry. Known for its skilled, honest, and friendly team, Keller Outdoors Living has earned a strong reputation within the Gainesville community, with glowing reviews from many satisfied clients. Below are just a few of the many positive testimonials from clients who were highly impressed by Keller Outdoors Living's communication and exceptional service:“Keller Outdoors Living was hired to refresh an old deck that had structural and aesthetic concerns. They did a great job on a complex deck that has 2 levels on 2 sides of the house so a total of 4 levels. Mike (owner) did a great job with communication while sharing his knowledge and best practices-he kept me updated throughout the project and promptly addressed any questions while making me aware of issues. Felt he was honest while providing good guidance on how to accomplish our goals of having a strong structure that will last for a long time while looking great. The team paid good attention to detail and craftsmanship, felt like it was a good partnership to completion of the project."“I was absolutely thrilled with the exceptional service I received while getting my screen room installed! The team was not only helpful and professional, but their attention to detail and high-quality work truly made me feel like I could trust them completely. I would wholeheartedly recommend them to anyone looking for outdoor living enhancements – they are simply fantastic!"“Our deck was in bad shape after the storm in July. I found Keller Outdoors Living and I was genuinely impressed with my experience; the team demonstrated genuine politeness and warmth that instantly made me feel like I picked the right choice! Their responsiveness to my needs was remarkable, as they consistently maintained good communication throughout the entire process, addressing my questions with ease and enthusiasm. It felt like they truly went above and beyond to make sure every detail was taken care of, leaving me with a wonderful sense of satisfaction! I would highly recommend Mike and his team for any deck needs. They will get it done and do it right!!"“I worked with Keller Outdoors Living to remove a deck that had seen a lot of years, and a lot of water. They worked with me on designing my new deck with extra care for the humid environment we live in by the lake. They were always willing to take phone calls, or meet onsite, to discuss slight changes or add-ons. I appreciated the flexibility and insight they gave me. The finished deck was exactly what I had hoped for. In a time when home improvement projects can be hit or miss with contractors, Mike and the team at Keller Outdoors Living gained my full trust and recommendation. You will be very happy if you choose their team to build or repair your deck."The Keller Outdoors Living team consistently goes above and beyond to ensure outstanding deck project results for every client.The Quality Business Awards honour businesses that achieve an average quality score of 95% or higher over the previous year. To qualify, a business must receive outstanding customer reviews across at least three different platforms. Companies with excellent reputations and consistent track records over multiple years, along with minimal complaints, are awarded high scores. Additionally, businesses that actively engage with and respond to customer feedback are highly regarded. Other key criteria include a commitment to integrity, community involvement, and proactive measures to reduce environmental impact. Earning a Quality Business Award reflects a dedication to providing top-tier products and exceptional customer service.For more information about Keller Outdoors Living, please visit the company's website .Contact:Quality Business Awards...

The Team

Keller Outdoors Living LLC

+1 (678) 656-4333

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.