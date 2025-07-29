Wheaton, IL Family Law Firm Welcomes New Senior Associate Katie Haskins Becker

Wheaton Divorce Lawyer Katie Haskins Becker

WHEATON, IL, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Nagle & Giese, P.C. is excited to share that Katie Haskins Becker has joined the firm as a senior associate. Attorney Becker is a welcome addition to our team of accomplished legal professionals, with a strong background in family and matrimonial law. She stands out as a highly experienced legal professional, having started her legal career at the Cook County State's Attorney's Office and clerking in the Cook County Domestic Relations Division-- Judge Mark Lopez's courtroom. Katie also practiced with a Chicago family law firm, before becoming principal attorney at Haskins Becker, P.C. for many years.

Attorney Becker has assisted clients with a variety of complex family law issues , such as retirement plan divisions, high-net-worth divorces , contested child custody cases, international custody disputes, and tax consequences in divorces. At Haskins Becker, P.C., she served as principal attorney for 13 years, where she argued cases across Cook, Kane, DuPage, Kendall, and Will counties.

Over the course of her career, Attorney Becker has served in leadership positions in various reputable organizations, having previously served as Director of the DuPage County Bar Association and Secretary of the DuPage Association of Women Lawyers. She has also made speaking appearances at seminars and conferences, educating other lawyers about best practices in family law.

The partners at Nagle & Giese, P.C. are proud to welcome Attorney Katie Haskins Becker to the firm. Moving forward, we know that her legal insights and proven experience will serve our clients well.

About Nagle & Giese, P.C.

Based in Wheaton, IL, Nagle & Giese, P.C. provides zealous, high-quality representation in family law matters, including divorce, adoption, child custody, child support, spousal maintenance, and more. Our attorneys are also well-versed in real estate law, criminal defense, and bankruptcy.

