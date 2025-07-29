Revolutionizing Patient Care Through Advanced Brain Monitoring And Generative AI

PHILADELPHIA, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a bold step toward transforming neurocritical care, Moberg Analytics has announced a strategic partnership with NXT Humans to deploy cutting-edge generative AI at the bedside of brain-injured patients. This collaboration will facilitate the release of the Critical Care Copilot , a precision medicine platform that individualizes care for critically-ill patients at risk of secondary brain injury. Bringing together deep experience in multimodal monitoring, cloud technology, and generative AI, the team will help clinicians deliver smarter, faster, and more effective patient care.

Fueled by prior support from the Department of Defense, Moberg Analytics has opened a seed funding round to accelerate the deployment of this transformative technology at leading pilot sites around the world.

Dick Moberg, CEO & Founder, Moberg Analytics:

"At Moberg Analytics, we've spent decades transforming raw brain data into clinically actionable insights at the bedside. By integrating generative AI, we're advancing the next frontier of precision medicine, delivering tailored, real-time decision support when seconds count. This collaboration accelerates our vision: turning complex neurophysiology into timely, personalized interventions that save lives."

Andrew Fegley, Co-Founder, NXT Humans:

"Moberg Analytics has spent years turning intricate brain signals into clear bedside insights; our job at NXT Humans is to layer in AI that flags the right pattern the moment it matters. Together we're converting mass amounts of neuro-data into clear, lifesaving actions - helping medical teams move from reactive to proactive neurocritical care. If these insights help a care team intervene even a minute sooner, that minute can save a life."

About Moberg Analytics

Moberg Analytics is a cutting-edge, fast-growing startup located in the heart of Center City, Philadelphia. They are at the forefront of medical technology innovation, developing solutions that bring clinical decision support and precision medicine directly to the point of care. Leveraging decades of expertise in medical device connectivity, data integration, cloud technology, and AI, Moberg Analytics creates intuitive products for both civilian and military use. Funded by the U.S. Army's Department of Defense, Moberg Analytics will empower healthcare providers with the data they need for informed, life-saving decisions. Learn more about Moberg Analytics:

About NXT Humans

NXT Humans is an AI-native innovation agency focused on helping organizations integrate generative AI into core business operations. Founded by experts in digital strategy and machine learning, the company specializes in building custom AI tools that drive efficiency, creativity, and data-driven decision-making. NXT Humans partners with clients across industries to design and deploy intelligent systems tailored to real-world challenges. Their team brings deep technical expertise in generative and agentic AI, along with a strong focus on practical implementation. In healthcare, NXT Humans is enabling a new wave of clinical intelligence by embedding AI directly into patient care workflows.

For more information, please contact

Dick Moberg

CEO & Founder, Moberg Analytics

Email: [email protected]

Website:

SOURCE Moberg Analytics, Inc.

