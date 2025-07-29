Liquid Web Launches IT-To-AI Career Roadmap To Accelerate Tech Career Growth

AI-driven roles are growing 17-42% with salaries 20-40% higher. This roadmap helps IT professionals make the leap.

Post thi

Together, the roadmap and city report give tech professionals a complete view, matching the skills needed for tomorrow's AI roles with the best places to pursue them today. Whether you're planning your next certification or your next move, these tools work hand-in-hand to guide your career evolution.

Meeting the Rising Demand of AI

According to the Grand View Research study , the global AI market is valued at $279 billion and projected to grow at 35.9 percent CAGR through 2030 (Grand View Research). AI-driven job roles are growing 17–42 percent, with salaries averaging 20–40 percent higher than traditional IT roles.

Yet despite this explosive growth, many tech professionals are left wondering how to break into AI-focused roles, especially without starting over. That's where Liquid Web's new roadmap comes in, offering a practical, skills-based approach to navigating the shift from traditional IT to high-demand AI careers.

As tech professionals pivot into AI, they also need infrastructure that can support experimentation, model training, and deployment. Liquid Web's high-performance hosting, including GPU servers , VPS solutions , and dedicated hosting , is purpose-built to meet the demands of today's AI engineers and tomorrow's innovators.

"At Liquid Web, we've always been forward-thinking and quick to embrace evolving technologies like AI. We understand how transformative these innovations can be, and that's why we created this roadmap to help IT professionals grow alongside the industry," says Ryan MacDonald, Chief Technology Officer at Liquid Web. "AI is reshaping IT at breakneck speed, and tech professionals need both direction and tools to keep pace. Just as we deliver high-performance hosting and expert support to empower businesses, this guide is designed to empower people, providing a clear compass and the infrastructure they need to move fast in an AI-driven world."

Need hosting that supports AI development?

Explore our high-performance GPU and dedicated hosting solutions purpose-built for AI innovation.

Career Pivots and City Moves: Where Tech Talent Thrives

Alongside the roadmap, Liquid Web's Top Cities report pinpoints the U.S. metros leading the charge in IT and AI growth.

🔹 Washington, DC ranks as the #1 overall tech hub

🔹 Baltimore is #2 for cybersecurity careers and top 7 for AI jobs

🔹 Chicago offers high AI demand with over 52% of listings at the entry level

🔹 Atlanta has emerged as a major AI center and top 3 tech city overall

🔹 Denver boasts high per-capita AI job concentration

🔹 Pittsburgh is investing $500 billion into an "AI Strike Team" to lead future innovation

Ready to build your AI future?

> Explore hosting solutions for AI development

Whether you're a junior-level support technician or a senior systems admin, Liquid Web's resources help you match your skill-building with locations offering the best ROI, for both salary and career longevity.

Download the Roadmap and Report

Tech professionals, students, and hiring managers can access both resources now.

Download The Complete IT → AI Career Roadmap and The Top U.S. Cities for Cybersecurity and IT Careers report here:

With this launch, Liquid Web reaffirms its commitment to fueling tech career growth and innovation. Backed by nearly 30 years of delivering enterprise-grade hosting, we're proud to support the next generation of AI talent with tools, infrastructure, and expert guidance.

Learn more at LiquidWeb .

About Liquid Web

As a cornerstone of CloudOne Digital, Liquid Web delivers reliable, secure, and scalable cloud infrastructure tailored to the needs of small businesses, regulated digital enterprises, performance-centric teams, and enterprise backbone institutions. With more than 25 years of proven success, we power mission-critical websites, ecommerce stores, and applications with premium hosting and hands-on support.

Trusted by nearly 200,000 customers worldwide, Liquid Web's global presence and exceptional service make us a partner businesses rely on. Our expert team is available 24/7/365 to ensure performance and peace of mind. Most recently named Best Dedicated Hosting Provider for 2025 by HostAdvice, Liquid Web continues to lead through innovation, trust, and unwavering customer commitment.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Media Contact Name: Amanda Valle

Title: Global Director

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Liquid Web