Safety First Training Ltd. Joins League Of Champions As Patron Member, Deepening Commitment To Workplace Health And Safety Excellence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Mississauga, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safety First Training Ltd., a leader in Workplace Health and Safety Training Services and a trusted partner to organizations across Canada for more than three decades, is pleased to announce its approval as a Patron Member of the League of Champions . This new affiliation marks a significant milestone for Safety First Training and highlights the company's continued commitment to advancing health and safety standards throughout the Canadian workforce. Through sustained collaboration with industry leaders and organizations dedicated to health and safety excellence, Safety First Training will further enhance its leadership in promoting and delivering safety best practices to workplaces nationwide.

The League of Champions (LOC) functions as a unique, cross-sectoral organization whose mission is to inspire and influence leaders to commit, collaborate, and take action in support of improved health and safety culture. It is widely recognized throughout Canada for its advocacy, knowledge- sharing, and ability to drive meaningful cultural change in matters of workplace safety. Becoming a Patron Member positions Safety First Training alongside other esteemed leaders in the field, all of whom share a steadfast focus on proactive safety measures, continuous education, and real-world solutions rooted in experience. Safety First Training, under the guidance of Vice President of Business Development Kevin Mork, regards the partnership as a natural progression in the company's unwavering mission to foster safety excellence at every organizational level.

Since its establishment in 1989, Safety First Training has worked diligently to deliver comprehensive health and safety training solutions to a broad range of clients, including Fortune 500 companies, small businesses, and government agencies. The company's training programs cover a wide spectrum of workplace safety topics and fully comply with both CSA and OHSA standards. Over the years, Safety First Training has demonstrated a consistent ability to adapt to evolving industry regulations while maintaining the highest quality standards in all training offerings. Through a combination of onsite training , virtual learning options, and "Train the Trainer " programs, the company has enabled thousands of employers to realize tangible improvements in workplace health, risk management, and productivity.

Central to the philosophy at Safety First Training is the conviction that meaningful safety improvements begin with leadership engagement and extend to involve every member of a workplace community. The organization believes that safety guidelines and protocols must originate at the senior management level but only transform workplace culture when every individual on the front line assumes responsibility for their actions and outcomes. This approach resonates profoundly with the guiding principles of the League of Champions, whose vision-"Inspiring leaders at every level to be health and safety champions"-emphasizes the shared ownership necessary to cultivate a truly effective culture of safety. Safety First Training is proud to advance this vision both internally and among its client base, championing the notion that safety is more than compliance-it is a sustained pursuit of excellence, awareness, and accountability.

As a Patron Member of the League of Champions, Safety First Training will actively contribute to the LOC's initiatives, including collaborative forums, awareness campaigns, and educational events that promote innovative approaches to workplace safety. This partnership will not only allow Safety First Training to remain at the forefront of safety leadership and industry change, but also deepen its access to the latest information, research, and thought leadership emerging from top professionals across a variety of sectors. The company's team of Canadian Safety Professionals are excited to work with their peers through the LOC, sharing insights from real-world challenges faced by diverse workplaces and developing best practices that reflect current needs and future trends.

The recognition of Patron Member status is a testament to Safety First Training's decades-long record of client trust, quality service, and measurable outcomes. Thousands of organizations have relied on Safety First Training to deliver employee instruction designed to minimize workplace hazards and support long-term organizational resilience. With every engagement, Safety First Training continues to guarantee its clients the highest caliber of service and an uncompromising approach to protecting worker health, reducing incidents, and supporting a positive safety culture. The company values the relationships it has built with clients throughout Canada and is immensely proud to share in the collective responsibility of advancing safety outcomes for all.

Looking ahead, Safety First Training will participate in upcoming League of Champions activities designed to celebrate and recognize organizational safety achievements. The LOC has announced plans to present a team jersey to Safety First Training, symbolizing unity and collective responsibility among all members, and a special event will be scheduled to commemorate this occasion with Safety First Training's staff. Such initiatives reinforce the shared purpose of LOC members and exemplify the collaborative spirit necessary for sustained progress.

As Safety First Training Ltd. enters this new chapter as a Patron Member of the League of Champions, the company reaffirms its ongoing promise to deliver industry-leading safety training, support the development of healthier and safer workplaces, and make a positive, lasting impact across organizational cultures. The entire Safety First Training team appreciates the trust placed in them by clients, partners, and now, the League of Champions. With renewed enthusiasm, Safety First Training looks forward to shaping the future of workplace health and safety in Canada-one partnership, one program, and one workplace at a time.



