Kindred Tales Named 2025 MN Cup Semi‐Finalist And Announces New Family‐Storytelling Products

AI memoir platform positions itself as the most personal gift for grandparents, older parents, and anyone who looks to capture their life stories.

SAINT PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Kindred Tales, the AI‐driven memoir service that turns loved ones' stories into beautiful hardcover books, has been selected as a 2025 Minnesota Cup Semi‐Finalist in the General Division. Now in its 21st season, MN Cup is the nation's largest statewide startup competition, connecting entrepreneurs to education, mentorship and a share of more than $400,000 in non‐dilutive funding.

“Being chosen out of over 3,600 applicants validates our mission to preserve family legacies with technology that feels human,” said Kindred Tales founder Nicholas Hern.“We are thrilled to represent Minnesota's startup community and help families everywhere save the stories of our lives that matter most.”

Why families pick Kindred Tales first

Kindred Tales prides themselves on being at the forefront of innovation in the family & life story preservation space. Kindred Tales AI interviewer“Ali” surfaces memories in minutes, voice‐to‐text lets grandparents speak instead of type, and a one‐time subscription includes a beautifully printed hardcover book. Finished chapters will soon be shareable as engaging podcasts for family and friends to enjoy as users continue on their deeply meaningful memoir journey.

Coming soon

Alongside its MN Cup recognition, Kindred Tales is previewing three new offerings that deepen how families capture, share and celebrate memories:

Kindred Podcasts & Newsletters – A turnkey service that transforms weekly story prompts into professionally edited audio episodes and curated family newsletters, creating an ongoing“living anthology” delivered straight to relatives' inboxes and favorite podcast apps.

Memorial Books – A sensitive, guided experience that helps families honor a loved one's life with collaborative storytelling, photos and tributes, culminating in an heirloom‐quality volume.

Wedding Books – A joyful twist on the core platform that invites newlyweds (and their guests) to record anecdotes, advice and behind‐the‐scenes moments, preserving the celebration in a keepsake hardcover.

Waitlists are open now at kindredtales and kindredpodcasts.

About Kindred Tales

Founded in 2023, Kindred Tales helps parents and grandparents capture a lifetime of memories through weekly prompts, voice narration, and AI‐guided interviews. When complete, stories and photos are compiled into heirloom‐quality hardcover books. The platform now serves customers in all 50 states and across the English‐speaking world.

