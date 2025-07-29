Eastern Atlantic States Regional Council Of Carpenters Endorses Mikie Sherrill For Governor Of New Jersey

Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill

EDISON, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Eastern Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters (EAS Carpenters) is proud to endorse Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill to be the next Governor of New Jersey.

“Mikie Sherrill is a proven champion for working families and union labor,” said William C. Sproule , Executive Secretary-Treasurer of the Eastern Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters.“From defending prevailing wage laws to backing the PRO Act and expanding union apprenticeship programs, Mikie has consistently delivered for the men and women who build this state. Mikie has shown she will fight for good-paying jobs, safe workplaces, and policies that strengthen the middle class. The EAS Carpenters are proud to stand with her in this campaign.”

Sherrill's record in Congress demonstrates her unwavering commitment to working people. She co-sponsored the PRO Act to make it easier for workers to form and join unions, and she has been a vocal advocate for union training programs that create strong career pathways. She has also led efforts to increase workplace protections and enforce labor standards that prevent wage theft, worker misclassification, and construction industry tax fraud-issues that are critical to New Jersey's workforce and the EAS Carpenters.

“I have proudly worked alongside the Eastern Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters to improve access to high-quality apprenticeship programs, expand labor representation on state and local workforce boards, and protect collective bargaining rights. As governor, I'll continue to support the Carpenters Union by building critical infrastructure and energy projects, expanding pathways to good union jobs, and appointing an Attorney General who will aggressively prosecute anyone who cheats on public works projects. I'm grateful to have their support in this race as we make it clear that New Jersey stands with working people,” said Congresswoman Sherrill.

“New Jersey needs a Governor who puts working families first,” added Sproule.“Whether it's supporting responsible contractor language for public projects, investing in infrastructure, or defending the rights of workers to organize, Mikie Sherrill has proven she has the vision and the determination to lead.”

About The Eastern Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters

The EAS Carpenters is a labor union that trains and empowers the hardworking men and women of the skilled construction trades. The EAS Carpenters Union represents over 42,000 members across Delaware, the District of Columbia, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Virginia. The union's members specialize in a variety of crafts, including interior systems, high-rise construction, concrete, heavy highway infrastructure, and specialty trades such as millwrights, floor layers, and tradeshow workers.

