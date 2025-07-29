Chinese National Held In Bengal, Two Swiss Passports With Different Names Seized
He was nabbed by the personnel of the Border Interaction Team of 'C' Corps of the 41st battalion of Sashastra Seema Bal early Tuesday morning when he was entering the Indian territory illegally under the Mechi bridge in Panitanki area in north Bengal, which shares the country's border with Nepal.
According to SSB sources, the jawans became suspicious of the body language of the arrested individual and intercepted him. Upon checking his identity documents, the central force personnel became sure of his doubtful background.
After the initial interrogation and verifying his documents, the jawans recovered two Swiss passports from his possession with two different names.
In one of the passports, his name was mentioned as Khamritshang Seten Gurme. However, in another passport, his name was mentioned as Sengeitsang Karma Jimmy.
At the same time, a fake Nepali citizenship card was recovered from the arrested person. Since the matter was sensitive and suspicious, the intelligence and security departments of the SSB jointly interrogated the person and collected all the information. Later, they handed him over to the cops of the local Kharibari police station of the Darjeeling district police.
Darjeeling Superintendent of Police Praveen Prakash confirmed the arrest of the Chinese national.“He will be taken into custody and questioned. It is being investigated whether anyone else is involved in the incident," he added.
It may be noted that on October 13 last year, the SSB and West Bengal Police had arrested a Chinese national and an Indian broker at the same place. Before that, in July 2023, a Chinese citizen with a forged Nepali identity document was arrested at the same Panitanki area.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- NEXST Launches Web3 VR Entertainment Platform With K-Pop Group UNIS As First Global Partner
- New FBS Analysis Highlights Liquidity Trends And Market Phases In Crypto
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- AF 5.0: With AF5.0 Logic Maps, Strategy Architecture Becomes Actionable
- Satoshimeme ($SATOSHI) Emerges, Declaring 'Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto'
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
CommentsNo comment