Inventhelp Inventor Develops Personalized Pacifier Kit (TLS-883)

PITTSBURGH, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a kit that allows you to make a personalized pacifier for your baby," said an inventor, from Yulee, Fla., "so I invented the PINKY BINKY. My design offers a safe and convenient way to use your pinky finger to help soothe your baby."

The patent-pending invention provides a personalized pacifier for babies. In doing so, it can be used by a parent, grandparent, or sibling to help soothe a baby. As a result, it increases comfort. It also offers an alternative to traditional pacifiers. The invention features a novel and personalized design that is easy to use so it is ideal for parents with babies. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Tallahassee sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-TLS-883, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED