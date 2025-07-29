Inventhelp Inventor Develops Personalized Pacifier Kit (TLS-883)
PITTSBURGH, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a kit that allows you to make a personalized pacifier for your baby," said an inventor, from Yulee, Fla., "so I invented the PINKY BINKY. My design offers a safe and convenient way to use your pinky finger to help soothe your baby."
The patent-pending invention provides a personalized pacifier for babies. In doing so, it can be used by a parent, grandparent, or sibling to help soothe a baby. As a result, it increases comfort. It also offers an alternative to traditional pacifiers. The invention features a novel and personalized design that is easy to use so it is ideal for parents with babies. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.
The original design was submitted to the Tallahassee sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-TLS-883, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
SOURCE InventHelpWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- NEXST Launches Web3 VR Entertainment Platform With K-Pop Group UNIS As First Global Partner
- New FBS Analysis Highlights Liquidity Trends And Market Phases In Crypto
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- AF 5.0: With AF5.0 Logic Maps, Strategy Architecture Becomes Actionable
- Satoshimeme ($SATOSHI) Emerges, Declaring 'Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto'
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
CommentsNo comment