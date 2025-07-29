SOUBEYRAN DEBUTS FRENCH SINGLE MALT WHISKY FROM PROVENCE IN THE U.S. MARKET

Innovative Cask Aging and Distinct Provençal Heritage Set to Capture American Whisky Enthusiasts

PARAMUS, N.J., July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Crillon Importers is proud to announce that Soubeyran , the French single malt whisky from Provence, is entering this U.S. market this September. Distilled at the renowned Distilleries et Domaines de Provence in Forcalquier, Soubeyran introduces an exciting new voice in whisky, combining Provençal terroir with innovative cask aging methods and time-honored craftsmanship.

This single malt whisky is produced using 100% Provençal barley grown near the Alps on lands known historically as "Soubeyran." Distillation is done using a continuous Armagnac still, enhancing mouthfeel and delivering a refined, distinctive character. The whisky is matured in a variety of casks, including ex-Burgundy, Jura, Cognac, Tequila, and Islay Scotch. The casks impart complex layers of flavor ranging from fruit and floral notes to peat and spice.

"We're extremely proud to introduce Soubeyran to the U.S. market," says Daniel Tindal, General Manager and Sales Director of Crillon Importers. " Soubeyran balances heritage and modernity through innovative cask aging and is inspired by the diverse terroirs of France. A nod to history while embracing contemporary flair. It offers a refined experience for whisky enthusiasts while incorporating French "l'amour de la vie", and we are thrilled for US consumers to discover this whisky."

The Soubeyran name and story are rooted in the land and named after the historic Soubeyran Gate in nearby Manosque and the barley fields that surround it. The label pays tribute to this heritage with an elegant illustration of the medieval gate and four golden hands, representing the craftspeople behind the whisky: the farmer, brewmaster, distiller, and cellar master.



Soubeyran Signature : Matured in ex-French wine and Islay casks for a balanced, subtly smoky whisky (SRP $36.99)

Soubeyran Cognac Cask : Matured in ex-Cognac casks for velvety texture and dried fruit notes (SRP $36.99)

Soubeyran Tequila Cask : Aged seven years in ex-Tequila casks for a unique fusion of agave sweetness and spice (SRP $49.99)

Soubeyran French Oak : Aged seven years in French oak for deep richness and toasted spice (SRP $49.99) Soubeyran Single Cask–Cask Strength : Limited edition, cask strength bottling (SRP $74.99)

Soubeyran will roll out in key U.S. markets this fall, including New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, the Mid-Atlantic, Florida, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Louisiana, and New Hampshire, with additional markets to follow.

For more information, please visit and follow Soubeyran on Instagram @soubeyranwhisky.

Press Contact:

TOP SHELF PR / [email protected]

Jessica Burnett / 845-545-4326

About Crillon Importers

Crillon Importers brings curiosity and craftsmanship to the forefront, championing niche spirits that invite consumers to explore beyond the mainstream. Now part of the esteemed Distilleries et Domaines de Provence family, Crillon continues its mission of curating rare and remarkable spirits with deep cultural roots to discerning drinkers across the US and Canada.

SOURCE Crillon Importers

