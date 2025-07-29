Physician Partners Of America Opens New Interventional Pain Management Clinic In Clearwater
"Expanding into the Clearwater area allows us to bring Physician Partners of America's high standard of care to even more patients who need relief from chronic pain," said Josh Helms, CEO of Physician Partners of America. "We are committed to providing effective, minimally invasive solutions close to home, helping patients reclaim their lives with compassion and expertise."
The Clearwater clinic will offer a wide range of advanced interventional pain management services, tailored to meet the unique needs of each patient.
Make an appointment by calling 800-400-PPOA
About PPOA:
Physician Partners of America (PPOA) is a national healthcare organization headquartered in Tampa Florida, focused on strengthening the doctor-patient relationship and improving patient outcomes. PPOA and its affiliates share a common vision to ensure the well-being of patients and provide its physician partners the opportunity to focus on the practice of medicine. This model allows physicians to be physicians, caring about patients and their needs versus the ever-complex administrative requirements. For more information about Physician Partners of America, visit ppoamedical .
