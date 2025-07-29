BJ Simmons Releases Trapped In
A D.C.-Rooted, Genre-Bending Masterpiece From Multi-Instrumentalist BJ Simmons Featuring 15 Powerful Collaborators
WASHINGTON, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Saxophonist, composer, producer, and longtime Washington, D.C. creative force BJ Simmons has officially released his third solo album, Trapped In, now streaming on all major platforms. With 15 dynamic collaborators across jazz, hip-hop, gospel, and R&B, the album showcases Simmons' signature sound: bold, emotional, and deeply grounded in D.C.'s cultural fabric.
The release follows Simmons' spotlight performance at last year's DC Jazz Festival. His reputation as a genre-bridging artist continues to grow as Trapped In delivers a cinematic soundscape marked by moody production, acrobatic sax solos, and raw lyricism.
"Trapped In is about creative tension-the weight of unexpressed thoughts, the isolation of being in your head-and what happens when you finally let it out," Simmons says.
Featured Collaborators Include:
-
Warren Wolf – Internationally renowned vibraphonist and San Francisco Jazz standout – on "What Remains After the Fire"
Brandon Woody – Celebrated trumpeter and recent Blue Note Records signee – on the spiritually charged "Live In It"
Black Cobain & Swavé – On the head-knocking opener "After Party," fusing lyrical grit with groove-heavy instrumentation
Tarus Mateen & Allyn Johnson – On the standout "Dopplegänger," where modern jazz meets deep rhythmic pocket
Imani-Grace Cooper & BJONSAX * – On the soul-stirring "Saturday," blending poetic delivery with reflective harmonies
Melani N. Douglass – Brings captivating vocal clarity and urgency to "Wake Up Movement II," one of the album's signature inspirational pieces
Tamika Love Jones – Joins Warren Wolf on "Remains," delivering a fierce, multifaceted performance
Khemist – Rapper, poet, and 2020 John Lennon Songwriting Contest winner – on "Camouflage," delivering a lyrical deep dive into the plight of homelessness
Born and raised in D.C. and a proud graduate of Coolidge High School, BJ Simmons is no stranger to the city's music circles. From Blues Alley to The Kennedy Center, Howard Theatre to DC JazzFest, Simmons has performed at nearly every major venue and festival in the District-and beyond. His international résumé includes playing the U.S. Open with Andre Agassi, touring with Wale, Millie Jackson, and Harvey Mason, and even holding a creative residency in Bahrain, where he helped launch nightlife and live music experiences with royalty and restaurant moguls.
"I'm not just from D.C.-I'm of D.C.," he says. "Jazz, hip-hop, gospel, go-go-I grew up with all of it. That blend is who I am, and it shows up in every track."
Trapped In is available on BandCamp, Spotify, Apple Music, SoundCloud, and all streaming platforms.
