Trustagetm Featured On Barron's 100 Best Annuities List For Seventh Year In A Row

Zone Income Included in both the RILA Single Life and Joint Life Income Categories

MADISON, Wis., July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TruStage today announced that Barron's has recognized their products in the "Top 100 Best Annuities" feature for 2025, for seven years running. Notably, Zone Income was recognized in both the Registered Index-Linked Annuity (RILA) Single Life and Joint Life Income categories, illustrating TruStage's dedication to providing flexible retirement solutions.

Barron's Top 100 Best Annuities list recognizes products across different annuity categories based on contract terms. Each section highlights competitive offerings and was compiled with the help of Cannex's database. Barron's compiled the 100 most competitive contracts based on investment goals and assumptions about an investor's age, gender, time horizon, and how much is invested.

"Income guarantees in retirement remain a priority for the middle market in particular through the current period of market volatility," said David Hanzlik, Wealth Segment Leader at TruStage. "Annuity products, and especially RILAs, are a key, affordable way to secure that income stream. We are thrilled to be named again to Barron's list and look forward to continuing to create customizable solutions to support retirees in making their financial dreams a reality, providing safety and security for them and their families."

For more information on TruStage's annuities, please contact the TruStage Annuities sales desk at 345 (4769) or visit .

About TruStage

TruStageTM is a financially strong insurance and financial services provider, built on the philosophy of people helping people, meeting the needs of middle-market consumers and the businesses that serve them since day one. We believe a brighter financial future should be accessible to everyone, and our products and solutions help people confidently make financial decisions that work for them at every stage of life. With a culture rooted and focused on creating a more equitable society and financial system, we are deeply committed to giving back to our communities and improving the lives of those we serve today, and tomorrow. For more information, visit .

TruStageTM is the marketing name for TruStage Financial Group, Inc. its subsidiaries and affiliates. Corporate headquarters are located in Madison, Wis. © TruStage

TruStageTM Annuities are issued by CMFG Life Insurance Company (CMFG Life) and MEMBERS Life Insurance Company (MEMBERS Life) and distributed by its affiliate, CUNA Brokerage Services, Inc., Member FINRA /SIPC , a registered broker/dealer, 2000 Heritage Way, Waverly, IA, 50677. Investment and insurance products are not federally insured, may involve investment risk, may lose value and are not obligations of or guaranteed by any depository or lending institution. All contracts and forms may vary by state and may not be available in all states or through all broker/dealers. Base Policy Form: 2018-RILA, 2018-RILA-GLWBRDR, 2018-RILA(ID), 2023-RILA-GLWBRDR and 2023-RILA-DRAEND

CMGA-CORP-8115553.1-0625-0727

SOURCE TruStage

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED