Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Riding Lawn Mower & Trimmer (TRO-770)
PITTSBURGH, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to cut grass and trim weeds at the same time," said an inventor, from Montreal, QC, Canada, "so I invented the MODERN TRIMMER. My design saves time, and it eliminates the need to hold a trimmer by hand."
The invention provides an improved way to trim weeds while using a riding lawn mower. In doing so, it eliminates the need to make additional trimming runs with a separate handheld weed eater device. As a result, it saves time and effort, and it would simplify the cutting and trimming process. The invention features an efficient design that is easy to use so it is ideal for homeowners, landscaping contractors, etc. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.
The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-TRO-770, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
