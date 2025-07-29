Lincoln Tech Brings Advanced Manufacturing Training Back To Mahwah, NJ Campus

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Program returns following demand from employers and students, stressing Automation through robotic integration and programming concepts for 21st century manufacturing careers.

Parsippany, NJ, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ: LINC), a national leader in specialized technical training for nearly 80 years, has announced the return of career training for manufacturing and machining at its campus in Mahwah, NJ. Starting in September, students will be able to earn a Certificate in Advanced Manufacturing with Robotics, working on equipment provided by global leader Haas Automation. The field is projected to add hundreds of jobs statewide in the next 10 years, according to the U.S. Department of Labor*, with qualified technicians available for just a fraction of that number.

The return of Lincoln Tech's Manufacturing program at the Mahwah campus was spurred by demand both from employers seeking job candidates and from students eager to explore a tech-driven in-demand career path.

“Robotic integration has become a key factor in modern manufacturing processes,” says Scott Shaw, Lincoln Tech's President and CEO.“Equipment in today's facilities require operators with unique programming skills, and Lincoln Tech is proud to now offer enhanced training that helps students build those skills. We thank Haas for continuing to support our program and our students, and we look forward to helping New Jersey manufacturers build their workforces in the years ahead.”

Lincoln Tech's program trains future Advanced Manufacturing professionals with the skills to program, operate, and maintain computerized (CNC) milling and turning machines. Students also learn to read and interpret blueprints, perform precision measurements, and operate robotic systems used in automated manufacturing environments. Throughout the program, students will test for industry certifications through the National Institute for Metalworking skills (NIMS) and receive CNC programming training with MasterCam software.

“The Advanced Manufacturing program at Lincoln Tech offers a deep dive into precision metal work, computerized machining, and digital manufacturing,” says Jeff Hager, a program instructor at the Mahwah campus.“The skills learned here are the perfect starting point for a beginner or an upgrade for someone already in the trade.”

Several growing industries in the northern New Jersey and upstate New York areas rely on CNC Manufacturing and Machining equipment and turn to schools like Lincoln Tech to identify new technicians with the skills to operate these highly specialized machines. These industries include Aerospace and automotive manufacturing, metal fabrication shops, tool and die manufacturers, industrial equipment suppliers, advanced prototyping centers and more.

“Automation is the future of manufacturing,” Hager says.“The technology exists and is rapidly advancing; however, the number of people qualified to apply it to manufacturing is dwindling due to an aging workforce and lack of training opportunities. Lincoln Tech's program is designed specifically to address that lack of opportunity.”

Lincoln Tech graduate Alec Tomasula began his career at Allendale Machinery after completing his training at Mahwah, and now works for ThorLabs, a company specializing in lasers and optoelectronics, at their shop in his hometown of Newton, New Jersey.“[At] Lincoln Tech everything was right there,” he says.“It felt like a real shop, where all the different trades worked together. When we got to the robotics [component], I knew I made the right decision. We worked with universal collaborative arms, and that hands-on experience actually got me my first job [at Allendale].”

The Advanced Manufacturing with Robotics program at Mahwah is now enrolling students for its upcoming September start. In addition to the Mahwah, NJ campus, CNC Manufacturing career training is offered at Lincoln Tech's Grand Prairie, TX facility. The Mahwah campus, which has served students and employers across the area for more than 25 years, also provides career training for the Automotive, Electrical, HVAC and Welding fields.

* Career growth projections can be found at onetonline.org for the years 2022-2032 and are current as of July 13, 2025.

About Lincoln Educational Services Corporation

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a leading provider of diversified career-oriented post-secondary education. Lincoln offers recent high school graduates and working adults career-oriented programs in four principal areas of study: transportation, healthcare, skilled trades, and information technology. Lincoln has provided the workforce with skilled technicians since its inception in 1946.

Lincoln currently operates 21 campuses in 12 states under 3 brands: Lincoln College of Technology, Lincoln Technical Institute, and Nashville Auto-Diesel College.

