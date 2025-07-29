Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Colonoscopes: Global Markets Surge As Colorectal Cancer Screening Takes Center Stage


2025-07-29 01:16:24
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) “With colorectal cancer ranking as the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths worldwide, the increasing reliance on colonoscopy for early detection and prevention is driving demand for colonoscopes across global healthcare systems.”

Boston, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest study from BCC Research,“ Colonoscopes: Global Markets ” is projected to reach $3.4 billion by the end of 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2030.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global colonoscope market, highlighting market drivers, challenges, opportunities, and the competitive and regulatory landscapes. The market is segmented by product type, screening, diagnostic, and therapeutic colonoscopes); by application, (colorectal cancer, polyps, and inflammatory bowel disease; and by end users (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, diagnostic imaging centers, and research institutions). It also offers insights into the regional markets of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

This report is particularly relevant today as colorectal cancer remains one of the most preventable yet deadly forms of cancer. With early detection through screening methods like colonoscopies, the cure rate can reach up to 90%, underscoring the importance of timely diagnosis. The report explores the latest advances in colonoscope technology, the types on the market, and their specific applications. It also highlights how widespread screening initiatives are driving improvements in early cancer detection and treatment outcomes, making this analysis vital for healthcare providers, policymakers, and industry stakeholders focused on reducing preventable cancer-related deaths.

The factors driving the market's growth include:

Rising Numbers of Colorectal Cancer Cases: The global increase in colorectal cancer cases is driving demand for colonoscope, as early detection through colonoscopy significantly improves treatment outcomes. Aging populations and national screening programs further contribute to this trend.

Increasing Prevalence of Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD): With more people being diagnosed with IBD, such as Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis, the need for regular colonoscopic monitoring has grown. These chronic conditions require ongoing surveillance, thereby boosting the use of colonoscopes.

Increasing Awareness of the Need for Colorectal Cancer Screening: Public health campaigns and improved education have raised awareness about the importance of early screening. As a result, more individuals are undergoing preventive colonoscopies, supported by insurance coverage and advances in comfort during and after the procedure.

Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details
Base year considered 2024
Forecast period considered 2025-2030
Base year market size $2.5 billion
Market size forecast $3.4 billion
Growth rate CAGR of 5.4% from 2025 to 2030
Segments covered Product Type, Application, End User, and Region
Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA)
Market drivers
  • Rising numbers of colorectal cancer cases.
  • Increasing prevalence of IBD.
  • Awareness of the need for colorectal cancer screening.

Interesting facts:

  • Screening methods vary: Due to limited resources, developing countries often can't offer colonoscopies for screening colorectal cancer (CRC). Yet, even developed countries like Italy and Spain still use stool-based tests for CRC screening.
  • Low participation rates: CRC screening participation is surprisingly low in countries like Germany, France, and Italy, which are below 40%, which is far below the standards.

Emerging startups

  • MAGENTIQ EYE
  • Motus GI, LLC
  • Endotics
  • Ambu A/S
  • Atlas Endoscopy

The report addresses the following questions:

  • What is the projected size and growth rate of the market?
    • The global colonoscope market was valued at $2.5 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $3.4 billion by the end of 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.
  • Which factors are driving the growth of the market?
    • These include the growing prevalence of CRC and IBD worldwide and the need for timely and accurate diagnosis, country-level screening initiatives; and colonoscopy tests as confirmatory tests upon the positive results of stool-based tests.
  • Which market segments are covered in the report?
    • Product type, including screening colonoscopes, diagnostic colonoscopes, and therapeutic colonoscopes; applications, which include CRC, polyps, IBM, and others; and end users which include hospitals and clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, diagnostic imaging centers, and academic and research institutions.
  • Which type will be dominant through 2030?
    • Screening colonoscopes will be dominant through the forecast period.
  • Which region has the largest market share?
    • North American has a 45% share of the colonoscopes market.

    Market leaders include:

    • AMBU A/S
    • BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP.
    • COSMO PHARMACEUTICALS
    • ENDOMED SYSTEMS GMBH
    • FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORP.
    • HOYA CORP.
    • HUGER MEDICAL INSTRUMENT CO. LTD.
    • KARL STORZ SE & CO. KG
    • OLYMPUS CORP.
    • SMART MEDICAL SYSTEMS LTD.

