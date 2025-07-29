Colonoscopes: Global Markets Surge As Colorectal Cancer Screening Takes Center Stage
|Report Metric
|Details
|Base year considered
|2024
|Forecast period considered
|2025-2030
|Base year market size
|$2.5 billion
|Market size forecast
|$3.4 billion
|Growth rate
|CAGR of 5.4% from 2025 to 2030
|Segments covered
|Product Type, Application, End User, and Region
|Regions covered
|North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA)
|Market drivers
|
Interesting facts:
- Screening methods vary: Due to limited resources, developing countries often can't offer colonoscopies for screening colorectal cancer (CRC). Yet, even developed countries like Italy and Spain still use stool-based tests for CRC screening.
- Low participation rates: CRC screening participation is surprisingly low in countries like Germany, France, and Italy, which are below 40%, which is far below the standards.
Emerging startups
- MAGENTIQ EYE Motus GI, LLC Endotics Ambu A/S Atlas Endoscopy
The report addresses the following questions:What is the projected size and growth rate of the market?
- The global colonoscope market was valued at $2.5 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $3.4 billion by the end of 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.
- These include the growing prevalence of CRC and IBD worldwide and the need for timely and accurate diagnosis, country-level screening initiatives; and colonoscopy tests as confirmatory tests upon the positive results of stool-based tests.
- Product type, including screening colonoscopes, diagnostic colonoscopes, and therapeutic colonoscopes; applications, which include CRC, polyps, IBM, and others; and end users which include hospitals and clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, diagnostic imaging centers, and academic and research institutions.
- Screening colonoscopes will be dominant through the forecast period.
- North American has a 45% share of the colonoscopes market.
Market leaders include:
- AMBU A/S BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP. COSMO PHARMACEUTICALS ENDOMED SYSTEMS GMBH FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORP. HOYA CORP. HUGER MEDICAL INSTRUMENT CO. LTD. KARL STORZ SE & CO. KG OLYMPUS CORP. SMART MEDICAL SYSTEMS LTD.
