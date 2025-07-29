Colonoscopes: Global Markets Surge As Colorectal Cancer Screening Takes Center Stage

Boston, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest study from BCC Research,“ Colonoscopes: Global Markets ” is projected to reach $3.4 billion by the end of 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2030.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global colonoscope market, highlighting market drivers, challenges, opportunities, and the competitive and regulatory landscapes. The market is segmented by product type, screening, diagnostic, and therapeutic colonoscopes); by application, (colorectal cancer, polyps, and inflammatory bowel disease; and by end users (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, diagnostic imaging centers, and research institutions). It also offers insights into the regional markets of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

This report is particularly relevant today as colorectal cancer remains one of the most preventable yet deadly forms of cancer. With early detection through screening methods like colonoscopies, the cure rate can reach up to 90%, underscoring the importance of timely diagnosis. The report explores the latest advances in colonoscope technology, the types on the market, and their specific applications. It also highlights how widespread screening initiatives are driving improvements in early cancer detection and treatment outcomes, making this analysis vital for healthcare providers, policymakers, and industry stakeholders focused on reducing preventable cancer-related deaths.

The factors driving the market's growth include:

Rising Numbers of Colorectal Cancer Cases: The global increase in colorectal cancer cases is driving demand for colonoscope, as early detection through colonoscopy significantly improves treatment outcomes. Aging populations and national screening programs further contribute to this trend.

Increasing Prevalence of Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD): With more people being diagnosed with IBD, such as Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis, the need for regular colonoscopic monitoring has grown. These chronic conditions require ongoing surveillance, thereby boosting the use of colonoscopes.

Increasing Awareness of the Need for Colorectal Cancer Screening: Public health campaigns and improved education have raised awareness about the importance of early screening. As a result, more individuals are undergoing preventive colonoscopies, supported by insurance coverage and advances in comfort during and after the procedure.

Request a sample copy of the global colonoscope market report .

Report Synopsis