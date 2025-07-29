Kiwi And Dentalmonitoring Announce Strategic Integration

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Revolutionizing Workflows in Orthodontic Care with Advanced AI and Remote Monitoring

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Kiwi , a leader in task management and workflow optimization for orthodontic care, and DentalMonitoring , the pioneer in AI-powered remote oral observation, announced a strategic partnership to integrate their cutting-edge platforms. This collaboration will establish a new benchmark for efficiency, clinical excellence, and patient engagement in practices worldwide.The partnership brings together Kiwi's streamlined workflow optimization and scaling capabilities with DentalMonitoring's comprehensive AI-driven monitoring. The integration of Kiwi and DentalMonitoring offers DSOs unprecedented opportunities for growth and standardization across their networks:- Scale Orthodontic Care: DSOs can now scale orthodontic care by deploying their existing orthodontists to serve across all locations remotely. This addresses challenges that come with the high orthodontist turnover and the current need for their physical presence.- Maximize Productivity: The combined solution helps maximize ortho productivity without the need for additional hires.- Standardize Care Quality: It allows for standardized excellence and consistent protocols across the entire network, ensuring every patient receives the same high-tech experience and promotes scalable premium care.- Drive Growth: Practices can anticipate a significant increase in annual margin and up to 3x increase in ortho production by offering comprehensive aligner treatment.- Data-Driven Insights: Leadership gains real-time performance metrics across the network, enabling data-driven decisions and competitive advantage.The integrated solution allows for cases to be treated with up to 70% less office visits than conventional orthodontic treatment. This is especially powerful for case acceptance given the convenience that it provides to the patients and to their busy lives. It also gives the providing doctor the ability to delegate up to 90% of ortho-related tasks to their trusted team.Additionally, orthodontists get to expand their reach with the ability to treat more patients remotely and manage cases from multiple practices. At the same time, AI-powered tools monitor patients weekly, significantly reducing administrative time and enabling orthodontists to focus on treatment planning, improving work-life balance, and maximizing their clinical expertise."This integration marks a pivotal moment in orthodontic care. By blending DentalMonitoring's unparalleled AI-powered remote monitoring with Kiwi's intelligent task management and workflow optimization platform, we are setting a new standard for efficiency, clinical precision, and patient engagement," said Kiwi CEO Akli Evangelos, DDS, MS. "Our shared vision is to empower providers to deliver exceptional care at scale, making advanced orthodontics more accessible and convenient for practices and patients alike."Through the seamless collaboration made possible by this new partnership, providers can customize workflows and collaborate directly with each other and office teams through one intuitive platform, from case design to weekly monitoring and task assignments.About Kiwi: Kiwi provides intelligent tools that enable the most comprehensive task management and workflow platform for orthodontic care. Its AI-powered platform offers automated case management, real-time treatment visibility, and a lightweight, hardware-free solution to help providers streamline workflows, reduce chair time, and scale their practices without additional hires or upfront costs.About DentalMonitoring: DentalMonitoring offers the most advanced AI-powered platform and patented technology for remote oral observation and orthodontic treatment monitoring. It enables healthcare professionals to detect and monitor over 130 oral observations, optimize chair time, drive compliance, and boost patient engagement across all orthodontic treatment types and appliance brands, including aligners and braces. DentalMonitoring is a product designed for healthcare professionals and, in some regions, is considered a medical device.Kiwi Ortho701 Tillery St, Ste 12 #B187Austin, TX 78702

Angelique Swann

Kiwi Ortho

+1 512-222-6673

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.