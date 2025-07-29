Jagan's Party To Launch App To Document 'Injustices' Under Coalition Govt

MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, July 29 (IANS) Opposition YSR Congress Party will launch an app to enable party workers or citizens to record 'injustices' at the hands of any officer and the same will be opened after the party comes back to power to pay back the perpetrators, announced party president and former Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday.

He said anyone being harassed by any official can record his complaint on the app and can also upload evidence, if any.

“Any party worker or anyone facing a false case, harassment or torture may go to the app and record his complaint with all details like the nature of injustice, the name of the official harassing them and the name of the person at whose instance the official is harassing them. He can also upload evidence, including videos,” the YSRCP chief said while addressing the meeting of the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) of the party.

He said the complaints registered on the app will go to the digital library created by the party.“Tomorrow, after we come to power, we will open this digital library and make all the perpetrators face the full force of the law. We will show them the 'cinema'. We will pay back with interest,” said the former Chief Minister.

He lashed out at Chandrababu Naidu-led coalition government for its vindictive attitude towards political adversaries and neglecting all sections of society by failing to implement poll promises.

Jagan called upon the party cadre to brace up to expose the failures of the government and further strengthen the party from the grassroots, saying the future is waiting for their leadership.

He alleged that the coalition government is steeped in corruption and, to divert attention and cover up its failures in implementing welfare schemes, has been fabricating false cases against YSRCP leaders with a vendetta to spread fear.

“But we are strong enough to face the challenges, as the Party itself was born out of struggle and stuck to its principles all the way,” he said and told the members to be vigilant, united, and use the power of social media in exposing the failures of the coalition.

He gave a detailed account of how vindictive the government has been and arrested MP Midhun Reddy, Nandigama Suresh, Kakani Govardhan Reddy, Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, and others.

The YSRCP chief said the persecution of senior leader RK Roja and woman ZP Chairperson Uppala Harika, besides the harassment of Peddireddy at Tadipatri, shows the vindictive attitude of the Chandrababu government towards political adversaries.

On the other side, there has been rampant corruption, and the police have turned into collection agents for the ruling party leaders. From sand to rice, liquor to gambling dens, all are run in mafia style. Liquor outlets have mushroomed, taking corruption and crime to the next level, he said.

He alleged that the education, medical, and agriculture sectors were totally neglected by stopping fee reimbursement and other initiatives, blunting Nadu-Nedu works, and putting Aarogyasri on hold by not paying bills to the tune of Rs 4,200 crore. RBKs have become non-functional, adversely affecting farmers who are not getting MSP for their crops, and the state is failing to procure the produce.

Affirming that his government has a better fiscal record, Jagan said the total loans taken were Rs 3.32 lakh crore during 2019-24, while Naidu has spent 52 per cent of that amount in just 14 months. While the national revenue grew by 12 per cent, the state's revenue stagnated below 3 per cent, with public funds going into private pockets. His Singapore trip is only to stash the looted funds, he alleged