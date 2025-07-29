Hapbee Launches Integrated Affiliate And Ambassador Program To Accelerate Growth And Community Expansion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) With trusted names like Gary Brecka, Ben Greenfield, Dave Asprey, and NBA champions Jaylen Brown and Jason Kidd using Hapbee, the company launches its next phase of growth by activating its global community through a fully integrated affiliate platform

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hapbee Technologies, Inc. (TSXV: HAPB) (OTC: HAPBF), the digital wellness company helping users feel better without ingesting substances, proudly announces the official launch of its technology-integrated Affiliate and Ambassador Program - a key milestone in Hapbee's ongoing strategy to expand its community and scale its impact.

Following three consecutive quarters of strong revenue growth and rising user advocacy , Hapbee is launching this fully integrated affiliate program to broaden access to its technology and reward community participation.

By inviting wellness advocates, athletes, and creators of all kinds to support technology used and endorsed by renowned biohackers Gary Brecka , Ben Greenfield , and Dave Asprey , along with NBA champions Jaylen Brown and Jason Kidd , Hapbee's technology is becoming a trusted wellness tool across a wide spectrum of users - from elite performers to everyday health seekers.

“The affiliate program is open to all wellness advocates and creators - regardless of the size of their social media following - because at Hapbee, we believe it's not about how many followers you have, but how deeply you care about helping others improve their wellness,” said Jaylen Brown, Chief Innovation Officer at Hapbee .“We're committed to providing a platform where anyone passionate about health can share Hapbee and be rewarded for it.”

Affiliate & Ambassador Program – Seamless, Scalable, and Partner-Friendly

The new Hapbee Affiliate and Ambassador Program invites wellness advocates, athletes, and creators - regardless of niche, platform size, or number of followers – to join an inclusive ecosystem that celebrates genuine passion for helping others improve their wellness. The company's go-to-market strategy is focused on authentic, performance-based growth led by community-powered partnerships. This streamlined, fully integrated system allows them to earn commission by sharing Hapbee with their communities. With real-time dashboards, payout visibility, and flexible reward redemption, the program is designed to scale with Hapbee's growing partner network.

Details and signup available here : hapbee.com/pages/collabs

Laying the Foundation for Future Community Monetization

This affiliate program launch marks another major milestone in Hapbee's integrated sales platform expansion . Additional community monetization opportunities , including gifting and referral programs, are currently in development and will be announced in the near future - extending Hapbee's vision of empowering its members to benefit as they grow the movement of wellness through technology.

“We believe giving is a core principle of wellness,” says Riz Shah, Chairman of Hapbee .“We are proud to reward our community not only for sharing Hapbee, but for sharing the gift of health with those they care about. With this launch, we are welcoming a new generation of Hapbee partners. We've made it our mission to be the easiest company to do business with - for our customers and our partners alike.”

Availability for U.S. Investors

Hapbee Technologies Inc. is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol HAPB and is also available to U.S. investors via the OTC Markets under the symbol HAPBF . For those interested in supporting Hapbee's mission and growth, the company can be acquired through any brokerage that supports OTC securities.

About Hapbee

Hapbee Technologies is a digital wellness company pioneering ultra-low frequency bio-streaming. Its wearable platform empowers users to choose how they want to feel - calm, focused, alert, sleepy, and more - without ingesting substances. Trusted by professional athletes, wellness experts, and peak performers, Hapbee helps users take control of their mental state, naturally.

Learn more at

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains“forward-looking information” which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the Company's planned operations, business strategy and developments. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and are based on various assumptions.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the receipt of applicable regulatory approvals; and general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Kenny Adessky – Corporate Secretary

1 888 841 7086

...

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

Bettina Filippone: ...

Tel: (416) 644-2020 or (514) 939-3989



Media Relations

Theory Communications

Andrea Hamilton: ...

