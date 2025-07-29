Onerep Achieves SOC 2® Type II Compliance

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Privacy leader completes independent audit, demonstrating unwavering commitment to customer privacy and data protection standards

MCLEAN, Va., July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onerep, a technology and consumer privacy company, proudly announces successful achievement of SOC 2 (Systems and Organization Controls 2) Type II certification through an independent audit. This milestone signifies full compliance with SOC 2 criteria, and reflects the Onerep's team's dedication to strong customer data security practices.

Established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the months-long SOC 2 Type II auditing procedure serves as the industry gold standard for a company's overall cybersecurity hygiene and evaluates its information security controls across five trust service criteria: security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. The SOC 2 report affirms that Onerep's infrastructure, software, people, data, policies, and operations have been formally reviewed-and validates that the company provides enterprise-level security within its platform.

"As a privacy protection company, safeguarding our customers' information is central to everything we do," said Dimitri Shelest, CEO, Onerep. "Earning this certification testifies to our commitment to maintaining the highest data privacy and security standards, giving our customers confidence that their data is safe with us.”

The SOC 2 audit was conducted by Johanson Group LLP, a security and compliance assessment provider trusted by public and private companies across a wide range of industries worldwide.

Johanson Group shared the following:

“Congratulations to Onerep for reaching SOC 2 compliance! This achievement reflects your commitment to data security, resilience, and customer trust. We're proud to have played a role in helping your organization hit this milestone. Keep pushing boundaries and inspiring trust!”

About Onerep

Onerep is a digital privacy company specializing in the removal of employee and consumer data from public data brokers and people search sites. The company's technology and approach are trusted by prestigious organizations in the United States, including professional associations, consumer groups, and law enforcement agencies. Onerep's solutions are also working behind the scenes to power privacy features offered by globally recognized brands. Founded in 2015, Onerep seeks to continuously provide the best privacy protection available. For more information, visit onerep.com .

