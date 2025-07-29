DUBL Inc. Receives Notice Of Allowance For Third Patent

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- DUBL Inc., developer of the DUBLPRO and DUBLDRIVE dual-camera applications, has received a Notice of Allowance from the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office, signaling the forthcoming issuance of its third U.S. patent.

This latest development includes approval of 20 additional claims associated with DUBL's foundational patent titled Methods and Systems for Displaying and Recording Multiple Video Feeds Using a Single Unified Window. The expanded claims reinforce DUBL's long leadership role and first-mover position in the field of visual positioning and compliance technology.

Jeff Scaman, CEO and founding partner at DUBL Inc., shared his enthusiasm for the new patent's impact:“I look forward to connecting with firms that require forensic-level compliance documentation of their operations and introducing them to our visual positioning system intellectual property.”

DUBL continues to collaborate across a diverse set of industries-including construction, logistics, mining, education, and travel-with a platform designed to serve both B2C and B2B safety, compliance, and data capture needs. Its patented dual-camera architecture supports robust documentation, rapid incident escalation, and advanced operational oversight.

About DUBL Inc.:

DUBL Inc. is redefining how we capture and interact with visual evidence. With a growing patent portfolio and a commitment to innovation, DUBL empowers industries and individuals with tools that elevate safety, accountability, and real-time response. Learn more at

