Army's Northern Commander Briefs J&K L-G On Operation Mahadev
Army's Udhampur headquartered northern command said on X,“Three Pakistani hardcore terrorists involved in orchestrating the dastardly Pahalgam attack were neutralised in a joint, coordinated and protracted operation by the army, J&K police and CRPF on July 28.
It said that the terrorists have been identified as Suleman Shah alias Faisal Jaat, Hamza Afghani and Jibran Bhai.
“Two AK series rifles, one M4 rifle and a large quantity of ammunition and warlike stores were recovered from the spot. The mission marks a critical step in restoring security in Kashmir and the commitment of the IA towards establishing peace and development. The operation continues,” it said.
Earlier today, Lt General Pratik Sharma, GOC-n-C Northern Command, called on J&K L-G, Manoj Sinha and briefed him on Operation Mahadev.
He was accompanied by Lt. Gen. Prashant Srivastava, General Officer Commanding (GOC)Srinagar headquartered 15 Corps.
The L-G congratulated the Army, CRPF, and J&K Police for the successful Operation Mahadev. This crucial operation, executed in the challenging Dachigam forest, resulted in the elimination of three Pakistani terrorists responsible for the heinous Pahalgam terror attack.
GOC-in-C Northern Command informed that search operations had been ongoing in the Dachigam forest areas for the past few months.
There were persistent reports about terrorists hiding in this area. Recently, based on specific intelligence inputs, special teams were activated.
A joint operation was then launched by the Army, Jammu & Kashmir Police and Central Reserve Police Force, with the significant assistance of intelligence agencies, leading to the elimination of Pakistani terrorists.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- NEXST Launches Web3 VR Entertainment Platform With K-Pop Group UNIS As First Global Partner
- New FBS Analysis Highlights Liquidity Trends And Market Phases In Crypto
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- AF 5.0: With AF5.0 Logic Maps, Strategy Architecture Becomes Actionable
- Satoshimeme ($SATOSHI) Emerges, Declaring 'Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto'
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
CommentsNo comment