Jotpsych Secures $5M Seed Round From Base10 Partners, Fast-Tracking Transition To First Fully Agentic EHR

WASHINGTON, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JotPsych , creator of the leading AI scribe for behavioral health, today announced it has raised $5 million in seed funding led by Base10 Partners .

JotPsych's core initial offering is an AI-scribe for behavioral health providers. The software reduces documentation time by 90%+ and is radically customizable and responsive to clinician's preferences and behaviors. In 2024, JotPsych grew by over 1300% and has now processed over 1,000,000 patient encounters . Base10's commitment positions JotPsych to rapidly transform from a best-in-class AI scribe into the first fully agentic Electronic Health Record (EHR) .

Founded by CEO Nathan Peereboom and CTO Jackson Bierfeldt in 2023 , JotPsych launched with a singular goal: to fully eliminate administrative tasks for behavioral health clinicians. The AI scribe functionality was always step one of a broader vision: to become the "spinal cord" of every clinic , automating scheduling, billing, e-prescriptions, care coordination, and more under one "agentic" umbrella.

"When we launched JotPsych, our mandate was simple: slash the 4+ hours a day clinicians waste on narrative paperwork," said CEO and Co-Founder Nathan Peereboom. "Now, with Base10's support, we're shifting into high gear to build the first AI EHR that streamlines every leg of the patient journey. By removing any liquidity concerns for the foreseeable future, this partnership grants us our most precious resource: focus."

Base10's investment will accelerate product velocity-enabling JotPsych to hire engineering talent, ramp up research and development, and offer a more complex product to customers. JotPsych's upcoming features will integrate intake forms, automated coding and billing, prescription management, and intelligent scheduling, all while leveraging real-time patient data to dramatically reduce the burden on clinicians and improve patient outcomes.

"We believe AI will transform healthcare, and JotPsych has the right team, technology, and traction to lead that charge," said Rexhi Dollaku, General Partner at Base10 Partners. "In the next few years, there will be a landgrab among agentic EHR solutions-platforms that don't just document care but actively orchestrate it. JotPsych is positioned to pioneer this new era."

JotPsych (SmartScribe Corp) is a healthtech startup pioneering the first fully agentic EHR . JotPsych's AI platform eliminates administrative overhead, allowing clinicians to focus on patient care. For more information, visit .

About Base10 Partners Founded by Adeyemi Ajao and TJ Nahigian, Base10 is a San Francisco-based venture capital fund investing in founders who believe purpose is key to profits and in companies that are automating sectors of the Real Economy. Through its program the Advancement Initiative, Base10 donates a portion of firm profits to underfunded colleges and universities to support financial aid and other key initiatives. Portfolio companies include Notion, Figma, Stripe, Popmenu, and Nowports. Connect via base10 .

