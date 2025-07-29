Inventhelp Inventor Develops Solid Grip Accessory For Ladders (TLS-863)
PITTSBURGH, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to secure a ladder against a tree or pole when performing work tasks," said an inventor, from Weeki Wachee, Fla., "so I invented the SAFE CLIMB. My design offers an improved grip, and it ensures a high level of stability when climbing."
The invention provides a solid way to grip a tree or pole when using a ladder. In doing so, it prevents the ladder from wobbling or sliding. As a result, it increases safety, stability, and convenience. It also helps avoid stress and anxiety. The invention features a strong design that is easy to employ so it is ideal for tree cutting services, electric utility companies, lawn care and maintenance businesses, golf courses, landscaping contractors, parks, and homeowners with properties to maintain. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.
The original design was submitted to the Tallahassee sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-TLS-863, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
