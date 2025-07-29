Sports Betting's First Contest Docuseries Returns For A Second Season With More Contestants, More Drama, And $14.2 Million On The Line

"Circa Survivor: The Quest for $14.2 Million" Begins Airing August 5 on VSiN, The Sports Betting Network

LAS VEGAS, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VSiN, The Sports Betting Network, announces it will air the second season of the betting industry's first docuseries to bring viewers behind the scenes of the world's biggest legal betting contest. "Circa Survivor: The Quest for $14.2 Million" debuts its first episode Tuesday, August 5 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on VSiN and YouTubeTV.

A preview of this original series and full show schedule are available here .

Produced by Longball Productions, the sports betting docuseries follows contestants as they navigate the 2024 Circa Sports Circa Survivor Pro Football Contest – the largest sports contest of its kind in the world – with a prize of $14.2 million. The show captures the excitement and drama of this high-stakes contest, as well as the characters involved, to see who will win a winner-take-all prize. This year features familiar faces and new contestants alike, including celebrity sightings such as Dana White and Greg Maddux.

Hosted by sports betting venture Circa Sports, Circa Survivor requires contestants to walk through the door to sign up, giving the docuseries filmmakers access to sports betting enthusiasts nationwide. Contestants then make their weekly picks through a local proxy service or in person, where producers follow the thrills and agony of this wild ride through the pro football season. The series features a vast array of characters and incredible stories, including fan favorites and players that viewers will love to hate.

There will be a total of ten episodes in this season. All episodes will be available on the VSiN website, with the first five posting at 9 p.m. ET on August 5 and the last five at 9 p.m. ET on August 12. For all episodes and additional details, visit VSiN/circa-survivor .

All episodes will be available on VSiN's YouTube channel immediately after they air live on VSiN. For full viewing details, visit VSiN .

Click here to learn about the 2025-2026 Circa Sports contests.

