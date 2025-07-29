Dark Night: An Immersive 12-Hour Solo Tap Performance To Honor The Enduring Spirit

Attend Dark Night on August 8, 2025 in Boise, ID

Andrew Nemr performs Dark Night, a free 12-hour solo tap dance at TRICA in Boise, ID August 8-9. This world premiere explores enduring without preparation.

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- On Friday, August 8, 2025 internationally renowned tap dancer Andrew Nemr will present Dark Night , a 12-hour immersive solo tap dance performance at TRICA (1406 W Eastman St, Boise, ID). Free and open to the public, this event explores the profound and often silent journey through the Dark Night of the Soul-a time when our orientation is stripped away and we are called to endure without preparation. This is a world premiere event and will likely not happen again in this form.Inspired by the writings of 16th-century poetry of St. John of the Cross, Dark Night brings this spiritual and emotional journey to life through improvised tap dance, immersive projections, and interactive installations. Audience members are invited to move freely through the space, engaging at their own pace with the performance, visual prompts, and contemplative environments.“What happens when we are called to endure a thing we have not specifically trained to for?” asks creator and performer Andrew Nemr.“This piece is a space to honor the quiet heroism of those who keep going, even in darkness.” Visitors can attend for any length of time during the 12-hour experience.KEY DETAILS:What: Dark Night – A 12-Hour Immersive Tap Dance ExperienceWho: Andrew Nemr, TED Fellow and tap dancer protégé of Gregory HinesWhen: Friday, August 8, 2025, from 7 PM to 7 AM Saturday, August 9, 2025Where: TRICA – Treasure Valley Institute for Children's Arts, Boise, IDCost: Free with RSVP in person and online:Family-friendly | Come and go as you pleaseFor more information, images, or to schedule an interview with Andrew Nemr, contact Rasheeda Winfield 646-694-1960, ....Dark Night is presented by Nemr Institute and KalosWorks with support from TRICA, Fieldstead and Company, Peripheral Vision PDX, Proktr, Gage Hunt Creative, and our community partners.About Andrew NemrA TED Fellow and protege of legendary tap dancer Gregory Hines, Andrew Nemr is known for his unique fusion of storytelling, movement, and spiritual inquiry. He is the founder of the Nemr Institute, an organization exploring the intersection of creativity and spiritual formation. An avid performer, teacher, and writer, his work centers on the belief that true transformation is an ongoing journey.About Nemr InstituteFounded by Andrew Nemr in the honor of his father, Joseph Nemr, the Nemr Institute brings spiritual formation to life. The Institute explores spiritual formation as an inherently creative endeavor through envisioning projects, empowering courses, and enacting activities. The Institute's envisioning projects bring spiritual formation realities to life through the creative arts. Courses bring ideas of spiritual formation to bear on particular areas of life like creativity, conversation, and rest. Enacting activities encourage the working out of new ideas in individual and communal contexts. The Nemr Institute is a 501(c)3 tax-exempt organization.

