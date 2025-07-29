Isoutsource Releases Q3 2025 IT Trends Report: Turning IT Costs Into Business Value
“As budgets tighten, we're helping clients rethink their technology spend, focusing every dollar on business value, not just keeping the lights on,” said Naveen Rajkumar, President and CEO of ISOutsource.“That means focusing every dollar where it delivers the most value, such as compliance; scalable, secure infrastructure; and strategic support that drives business outcomes."
The report builds on data from ISOutsource's 2025 IT Trends survey targeting 50,000 small and medium-sized businesses across the United States. Responses from over 220 businesses revealed widespread concerns about escalating costs and underutilized technology. In response, SMBs are focusing on three key areas:
-Auditing IT contracts to eliminate waste and repurpose spend
-Adopting co-managed service models to scale resources efficiently
-Prioritizing cybersecurity and automation to reduce long-term risk
“We don't just manage IT,” said Kenny Gluck, Managing Consultant.“ We help clients manage vendor contracts to align spend with actual business needs. That's where real ROI starts.”
ISOutsource's Q3 report is the latest in its quarterly series designed to help SMBs navigate IT and business challenges with practical, strategic insight.
Read the full Q3 report .
About ISOutsource
With over 30 years of experience and serving over 500 clients, ISOutsource is a trusted IT consulting and managed services provider where IT means business, focusing on technology, strategy, and business transformation. The company's cross-industry capabilities enable organizations to harness the power of technology to boost performance, streamline operations, and unlock economic value. As technology and the digitization of business continue to advance, the demand for ISOutsource's expertise and services continues to grow. ISOutsource is headquartered in Bothell, WA, serving SMBs across the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix, Portland, and Spokane.
Learn more at ISOutsource and follow us on LinkedIn .
