Chargé d'affaires of Belarus V.Zhur meets the State Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Diaspora of Equatorial Guinea

Chargé D'affaires Of Belarus V.Zhur Meets The State Minister Of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation And Diaspora Of Equatorial Guinea
On July 29, 2025 the Chargé d'Affaires of the Republic of Belarus in the Republic of Equatorial Guinea, Vladislav Zhur, met with met with the State Minister for Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Diaspora of Equatorial Guinea, Simeon Oyono Esono Angue.
The parties discussed the state of bilateral relations and concrete steps to promote them, as well as plans to open an Equatoguinean diplomatic mission in Minsk in 2026.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus.
-
Downloa
Shar
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- NEXST Launches Web3 VR Entertainment Platform With K-Pop Group UNIS As First Global Partner
- New FBS Analysis Highlights Liquidity Trends And Market Phases In Crypto
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- AF 5.0: With AF5.0 Logic Maps, Strategy Architecture Becomes Actionable
- Satoshimeme ($SATOSHI) Emerges, Declaring 'Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto'
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
CommentsNo comment