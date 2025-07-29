IDEMIA Public Security's Latest Generation ID-One PIV® Smart Cards Added To The General Services Administration (GSA)'S Approved Products List (APL)

IDEMIA's ID-One PIV® 243 smart cards are the first new addition to the Approved PIV Card list in four years, after receiving NIST FIPS 140-3 level 2 validation.

RESTON, Va., July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEMIA Public Security, the leading provider of secure and trusted biometric-based solutions and the leading provider of PIV-based smart cards to the U.S. Federal government, is proud to announce that its latest generation of PIV cards, the ID-One PIV® 243 card, has been added to the General Services Administration (GSA)'s Approved Products List (APL) after being awarded NIST FIPS 140-3 level 2 validation based on a series of rigorous tests. This represents the first new addition to the Approved PIV Card list in four years.

All U.S. federal government agencies and federal contractors are required to purchase only products on the GSA APL, ensuring optimal interoperability and conformance with the technical specifications of NIST's Federal Information Processing Standard (FIPS) 201-3 for a Personal Identity Verification (PIV) system, meaning that the products meet the control, interoperability, and security objectives of Homeland Security Presidential Directive-12 (HSPD-12).

The addition of IDEMIA's ID-One PIV smart card to the GSA APL demonstrates IDEMIA's commitment to providing trusted solutions to customers amid the current ever-evolving cybersecurity landscape, with IDEMIA's cards and applets intentionally designed to not just meet but exceed FIPS 201 PIV specifications. In addition, IDEMIA's PIV Middleware has also received verification from the NIST Personal Identity Verification Program (NPIVP), featured on the SP800-73-4 PIV Middleware Validation List.

"IDEMIA is proud to support the U.S. government and its partners in securing their facilities, data, and communications with products that adhere to the strictest standards," says Matt Cole, CEO, IDEMIA Public Security. "We stay ahead of bad actors by not just meeting but exceeding these standards, so that our public sector and commercial customers can feel confident as they move into a post-quantum future."

ID-One PIV® cards offer a versatile 3-in-1 solution for visual identification, physical access, and logical access, including an optional FIDO applet. In addition to access, the card can be used for digitally signing emails and encrypting data, providing an essential tool for strengthening enterprise security infrastructure and protecting our nation's critical infrastructure, data, and networks. While initially developed for federal employees and contractors, the card can also be configured for civilian and commercial enterprise use.

Additional ID-One PIV® card enhancements include quantum-resistant cryptographic algorithms that support longer key lengths; on-card comparison for fingerprints, face, and iris; built-in support for Open Authentication (OAuth) with HMAC-based and time-based One-Time Password (OTP); extended PIN lengths and PIN formats; one-step application reset to recycle cards for visitors; and biometric data encryption, irrespective of communication interface (contact or contactless).

In addition to the cards, the FIPS 140-3 and FIPS 201-3 validated cryptographic module of the ID-One PIV® 243 card is used in IDEMIA's new USB security key, the ID-One KeyTM Bolt. These USB-based security keys, launched at the Identiverse conference in Las Vegas, NV at the beginning of June, offer a convenient form factor for digital authentication, and an ideal solution for generating derived PIV credentials.

"IDEMIA has been providing FIPS 201-certified PIV cards to the U.S. government since 2005, producing over 70 million ID Smart Cards to date. And now we are committed to expanding our smart credential portfolio to help protect our nation's physical and cybersecurity infrastructure. This is why we are very excited to be able to offer this new form factor with the same proven technology baseline," says Cole.

As a global leader in the delivery of secure identity solutions, IDEMIA offers a range of solutions for securing both facilities and critical digital assets, including hardware tokens for phishing-resistant multifactor authentication and identity and credentialing access management. To learn more, click here . To learn more about the PIV standard and the importance of verification, click here .

