Hopscotch Primary Care Is Delivering A New Level Of Access To Care For The Seniors It Serves

MENAFN - PR Newswire) In many rural and underserved areas, patients face significant barriers to care, including long wait times, limited appointment availability, and costly "concierge" services that remain out of reach for most. Hopscotch is addressing these challenges head-on by offering a new kind of care: care that is proactive, personal, and accessible.

With a care model that supports same-day appointments, 24/7 access to a provider, more time with the care team, and expanded support resources, Hopscotch ensures patients feel known and supported, rather than feeling like just another number. The care teams are equipped with the resources to deliver meaningful access to life-changing care for patients.

Hopscotch Market President Dave Miller explained how Hopscotch is committed to meeting patients at their time of need:

"This is exactly why our care model exists: to meet patients where they are and when they need us most," said Miller. "For example, one of our providers saw a patient on a Friday morning who wasn't feeling well and encouraged the patient to reach out if things worsened. Sure enough, by late Friday afternoon, the patient called back. Her daughter was able to bring her in right away, and our team stayed late so she could get the care she needed without having to go to the Emergency Room. The relief on both her and her daughter's face said it all. What's remarkable is that this level of access and responsiveness isn't something patients pay extra for, it's simply how Hopscotch delivers care."

Same-day appointments allow patients to see a primary care provider for non-emergency medical concerns. These appointments focus on treating illnesses or injuries that require medical attention but are not life-threatening. When patients are experiencing sudden health concerns, they can now access timely advice and care rather than having to wait or make potentially unnecessary trips to the Emergency Room. In addition to the convenience of same-day access, the visits are usually more affordable than a trip to the emergency room.

In addition to same-day appointments, Hopscotch Primary Care offers its patient around-the-clock access to a provider through a 24/7 nurse line. By being available to patients anytime 24/7, 365 days a year, Hopscotch helps patients decide the best approach to handle medical situations, whether it is coming into the clinic, managing at home, or going to urgent care or the Emergency Room. Miller shares that patients really appreciate that they can reach Hopscotch at any time for clinical advice because "health concerns aren't always predictable and can come up at any time, even outside of regular clinic business hours."

A great example of this is from the experience of two patients, Mary and Don, at the Hopscotch Primary Care Boone clinic, who shared how the convenience and timeliness of the service helped them during an unexpected medical challenge while traveling.

Mary explained that her husband, Don, has a medical device he is dependent on. "We forgot to pack it for a trip to visit our children," she said. "We tried to call a urologist, but he was unavailable, so we called Hopscotch. A nurse answered immediately and found a medical supply store in the town we were visiting in Virginia Beach. Her quick action blew us away and solved the problem immediately!"

Hopscotch Primary Care CEO Tim Gronniger shared, "We are proud to offer our patients a proactive care model that enhances their quality of life by delivering timely, accessible healthcare where and when it's needed most."

ABOUT HOPSCOTCH PRIMARY CARE

Hopscotch Primary Care is on a mission to transform lives in rural communities through accessible and proactive value-based primary care. Hopscotch serves seniors through advanced primary care clinics, led by outstanding primary care providers and enabled by best-in-class technology.

Contact:

Rhonda Price

(561) 371-9407

[email protected]

SOURCE Hopscotch Primary Care