DOLLARAMA TO REPORT SECOND QUARTER FISCAL 2026 RESULTS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MONTREAL, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Dollarama Inc. (TSX: DOL) ("Dollarama") will issue its financial results for the second quarter of Fiscal 2026, covering the period from May 5, 2025 to August 3, 2025, on Wednesday, August 27, 2025 at 7:00 a.m. (ET). Management will hold a conference call on the same day to discuss the results. Financial analysts are invited to ask questions by using the call link provided below. Other interested parties may participate in the call on a listen‐only basis via live audio webcast which will be available on Dollarama's website.

Call Details Wednesday, August 27, 2025 at 10:30 a.m. (ET)

Webcast link:

Webcast replay will be available until August 26, 2025, in the "Investor Relations - Events

- Archives" section of Dollarama's website.

Dial-in number (for financial analysts only): Please click on the following call link

and complete the online registration form



Upon registering, you will be emailed the dial-in number and unique PIN to join the call.

About Dollarama

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Montréal, Quebec, Canada, Dollarama is a recognized Canadian value retailer offering a broad assortment of consumable products, general merchandise and seasonal items both in-store and online. With stores in all Canadian provinces and two territories, our 1,638 locations across Canada provide customers with compelling value in convenient locations, including metropolitan areas, mid-sized cities and small towns. Our quality merchandise is sold at select fixed price points up to $5.00.

Dollarama also owns a 60.1% interest in Dollarcity, a growing Latin American value retailer. Dollarcity offers a broad assortment of consumable products, general merchandise and seasonal items at select, fixed price points up to US$4.00 (or the equivalent in local currency) in 644 conveniently located stores in Colombia, Guatemala, El Salvador and Peru.

SOURCE Dollarama Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED