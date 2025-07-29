Shopoff Realty Investments Named One Of The 2025 Best Places To Work In Orange County

IRVINE, Calif., July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shopoff Realty Investments ("Shopoff"), a national manager of opportunistic and value-add real estate investments, was recently named one of the 2025 Best Places to Work in Orange County by the Orange County Business Journal (OCBJ). This marks the firm's third recognition, with previous honors in 2022 and 2023.

The OCBJ, in partnership with the Workforce Research Group, created the awards program and county-wide survey in 2009 to honor and recognize the best places of employment in Orange County, California.

"We are honored to once again receive this recognition from the Orange County Business Journal and be featured alongside so many impressive organizations," said Shopoff Realty Investments President and CEO William A. Shopoff. "Shopoff Realty Investments genuinely values talent, diversity, and strong company culture. Being named one of the best places to work is a true reflection of the dedication and hard work our team puts into making this company not only a place of business, but a true community and somewhere folks enjoy coming to work every day. It's not by chance we have employees with us for nearly 20 years. Congratulations to the incredible team at Shopoff on this well-deserved achievement."

Shopoff is committed to supporting employees' professional growth and well-being, offering a range of career development resources, including paid professional memberships, access to conferences and workshops, and a tuition and certification reimbursement program. The firm also prioritizes work-life balance with generous paid time off, paid holidays, flexible work hours, and summer hours that allow for early Friday closures with full pay from June through August.

Shopoff's collaborative culture fosters a high-performing, inclusive environment where long-term growth and teamwork are at the forefront, recognizing and celebrating employee milestones and achievements, ensuring that contributions never go unnoticed. Giving back is also a core part of who Shopoff is, with volunteer opportunities and support for community initiatives like food, clothing, and toy drives throughout Orange County and the surrounding areas.

The full list of winners was featured in the OCBJ's issue released on July 7, 2025.

More about the 2025 Best Places to Work in Orange County List:

To participate, employers must meet eligibility requirements. They must have at least 15 permanent full- or part-time employees working in Orange County and maintain a physical operation within the county. Organizations must be publicly or privately held and must operate as for-profit businesses, nonprofit organizations, or government entities. Additionally, they must have been in business for at least one year as of the program registration deadline.

Each employer completed a thorough process which included an evaluation of workplace policies, practices, and demographics, along with an employee experience survey. The combined scores determined the top organizations and the final ranking. To learn more about this process, visit .

About Shopoff Realty Investments

Shopoff Realty Investments is an Irvine, California-based real estate firm with a 33-year history of value-add and opportunistic investing across the United States. The company primarily focuses on proactively generating appreciation through the repositioning of commercial income-producing properties, the entitlement of land assets, and development projects. The 33-year history includes operating as Asset Recovery Fund, Eastbridge Partners, and Shopoff Realty Investments (formerly known as The Shopoff Group). Performance has varied in this time frame, with certain offerings generating losses. For additional information, please visit or call (844) 4-SHOPOFF.

Disclosures

This is not an offering to buy or sell any securities. Such an offer may only be made through the offering memorandum to qualified purchasers. Any investment in Shopoff Realty Investments programs involves substantial risks and is suitable only for investors who have no need for liquidity and who can bear the loss of their entire investment. There is no assurance that any strategy will succeed to meet its investment objectives. The performance of this asset is not indicative of future results of other assets. Securities are offered through Shopoff Securities, Inc. member FINRA/SIPC, 18565 Jamboree Road, Suite 200, Irvine, CA 92612.

Contact:

Jill Swartz

Spotlight Marketing Communications

949.427.1389

[email protected]

SOURCE Shopoff Realty Investments

