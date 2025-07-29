Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Cake Pan (TLS-858)

PITTSBURGH, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved cake pan that would allow you to bake three different flavors simultaneously," said an inventor, from Tallahassee, Fla., "so I invented the IMPROVED BAKING PAN SYSTEM. My design prevents the flavors from intermingling within the pan, and it eliminates the need to use multiple baking pans."

The patent-pending invention provides a new type of cake pan. In doing so, it allows the user to bake three different flavors simultaneously and within the same pan. As a result, it eliminates the hassle of using separate cake pans, and it saves time and effort. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to use so it is ideal for bakers, households, restaurants.

The original design was submitted to the Tallahassee sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-TLS-858, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED