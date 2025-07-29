Mauritania Trusts Ellalink For Its New International Submarine Cable Connection

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBLIN and NOUAKCHOTT, Mauritania, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The new diverse infrastructure will provide Mauritania with direct cost-effective international connectivity up to European main exchanges.

The project includes the construction of a Cable Landing Station in Nouadhibou, the second largest city of Mauritania and a +500km branch connected to existing EllaLink's subsea cable system. Alcatel Submarine Networks has been selected to build the subsea section which will include two fibre pairs and use state-of-the-art optical technologies such as a ROADM WSS branching unit. EllaLink will be also in charge of the operation & maintenance of this new infrastructure.









Representation of the EllaLink network map with the identification of the Mauritania Country area

The construction has started, and the infrastructure is projected to be ready for service early 2027. The new infrastructure will deliver to the national operators an initial 200Gbps low latency direct circuit between the new cable landing station of Nouadhibou and EllaLink's Point of Presence in Madrid.

This new diverse submarine cable will reinforce the Mauritanian international connectivity reducing the risk of disruption of the Mauritanian economy and supporting the digital transformation of the country with capacity set to grow for the next 25 years.

The project is supported by the European Investment Bank and by the CEF Digital program of the European Commission.









EllaLink's new connection in Mauritania confirms the company's strategy to expand connectivity across geographies along its transatlantic route. Philippe Dumont, CEO of EllaLink, expressed enthusiasm about this achievement: "We are proud to support Mauritania's vision of advancing its digital economy. This cutting-edge connection will not only strengthen Mauritania's international network but also offer direct, cost-effective access to key internet exchanges in Europe."

About EllaLink

EllaLink is a privately funded and independent company committed to providing products and services on a Carrier Neutral and Open Access basis. The EllaLink submarine cable system is an advanced optical platform offering secure high-capacity connectivity on a unique low latency transatlantic route serving the growing needs of the Latin American and European markets. The EllaLink network directly connects Brazil and Europe, linking the major hubs of São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Fortaleza with Lisbon, Madrid and Marseille. The EllaLink submarine cable system has been built with state-of-the-art coherent technology initially offering 100Tbps of capacity over four direct fibre pairs between Europe and Brazil. Marguerite II, a pan-European equity fund active in the renewables, energy, transport and digital infrastructure sectors, is the main shareholder of EllaLink.

For more information visit ella.link .

For additional information

Clara Casanova Ferreira

...

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at: