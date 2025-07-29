Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuehn Law Encourages Investors Of Compass Group Diversified Holdings, LLC To Contact Law Firm


2025-07-29 12:31:22
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Compass Group Diversified Holdings, LLC (NYSE: CODI) breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders.

According to a federal securities lawsuit, Insiders at Compass Group caused the company to misrepresent or fail to disclose that (1) the Company's subsidiary, Lugano Holdings, Inc., maintained unrecorded financing arrangements and irregularities in its sales, cost of sales, inventory, and accounts receivable; (2) the irregularities and undisclosed details in Lugano Holdings, Inc.'s financial statements rendered the financial statements of the Company as a whole unreliable, and would require restatement; (3) the Company failed to maintain adequate internal controls related to its financial statements; and (4) as a result, public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

If you currently own CODI and purchased prior to May 1, 2024 please contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. here , by email at ... or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

Why Your Participation Matters:

As a shareholder your voice matters, and by getting involved, you contribute to the integrity and fairness of the financial markets. Your investment. Your voice. Your future.TM

For additional information, please visit Shareholder Derivative Litigation - Kuehn Law .

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:
Kuehn Law, PLLC
Justin Kuehn, Esq.
53 Hill Street, Suite 605
Southampton, NY 11968
...
(833) 672-0814


