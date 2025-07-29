Essilorluxottica: Publication Of The 2025 Interim Financial Report
Paris, France (29 July 2025 – 6:30 pm) – The Board of Directors of EssilorLuxottica met on July 28, 2025 to approve the condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the six-month period ended June 30, 2025.
EssilorLuxottica's 2025 Interim Financial Report has been published today. The Interim Financial Report comprises the First-half 2025 Management Report, the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements, the Statutory Auditors' Review Report on the Interim Financial Information and the Statement by the Person Responsible for the 2025 Interim Financial Report.
The Interim Financial Report can be downloaded from EssilorLuxottica's website, under Investors – Financial Publications .
