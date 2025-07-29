Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Essilorluxottica: Publication Of The 2025 Interim Financial Report


2025-07-29 12:31:22
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Publication of the 2025 Interim Financial Report

Paris, France (29 July 2025 – 6:30 pm) – The Board of Directors of EssilorLuxottica met on July 28, 2025 to approve the condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the six-month period ended June 30, 2025.

EssilorLuxottica's 2025 Interim Financial Report has been published today. The Interim Financial Report comprises the First-half 2025 Management Report, the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements, the Statutory Auditors' Review Report on the Interim Financial Information and the Statement by the Person Responsible for the 2025 Interim Financial Report.

The Interim Financial Report can be downloaded from EssilorLuxottica's website, under Investors – Financial Publications .

Attachment

  • DOWNLOAD THE PRESS RELEASE

MENAFN29072025004107003653ID1109858072

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search