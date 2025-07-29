Award-Winning Author Chloe Hodge To Release Courting The Fae Captain On August 6, 2025

“Kill or be killed, and keep your enemies close.” In a realm ruled by power-hungry males and dark magic wielders, it's every fae for themselves.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Chloe Hodge , internationally acclaimed and award-winning author, is back and set to captivate“romantasy” readers once again with her highly anticipated new novel, Courting the Fae Captain , releasing August 6, 2025. This enthralling standalone is part of Romancing the Realms, a collection of romance novels where romance meets fantasy, penned by five celebrated authors, each offering a fresh, self-contained love story woven with magic, passion, and danger.

“I'm beyond thrilled to share this unique and highly anticipated novel with the world,” says Hodge.“Collaborating with four other incredible authors to bring something fresh and exciting to my readers has been a dream come true. Courting the Fae Captain invites readers into another realm of my imagination, a story as unforgettable as it is magical.”

About the Book:

Courting the Fae Captain plunges readers into a ruthless realm where survival demands cunning, courage, and forbidden alliances. Aeris Lockhart, a fierce fae alchemist desperate to escape her father's grip, is thrust into The Rite, a deadly contest where women battle for a lord's hand. Enter Raithe Windaire, the brooding Shadow Court Captain forced into the games to save his mother from his father's cruel reign. Neither wants a mate, but to survive, and to shatter the chains of their world, they must fight side by side, risking freedom, power, and their hearts. With fiery tropes like Fated Mates, Feminine Rage, and Found Family, this romantasy is perfect for fans of The Serpent and the Wings of Night.

Readers Rave

"It's an absolutely enthralling and enchanting story that will keep you on your toes!"

"Aeris and Raithe are two of the best characters I have read because of their complexities."

"The banter between our main characters was top notch, I was giggling. The world-building was excellent."

“For anyone craving a fast-paced, page-turning adventure, this is the one,” says Hodge.“With every twist and turn, readers are thrown into a world where wit and danger collide in the most unexpected way.”

Courting the Fae Captain is a standalone installment in the romantasy series Romancing the Realms. Packed with fierce heroines fueled by feminine rage, high-stakes action, fated mates, and just the right amount of spice, this swoony, addictive novel is one fans won't be able to put down.

About Chloe Hodge

Chloe Hodge is an award-winning, internationally acclaimed author known for weaving darkly enchanting worlds, fierce heroines, and heart-stopping romances. With a dedicated global readership, Hodge has established herself as a leading voice in romantasy, crafting stories that linger long after the last page is turned.

