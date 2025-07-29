Finding Light In The Darkness With Mr. Rogers' Timeless Wisdom: Heartitude In Action

Heartitude: Find the Helpers

Inspired by Mr. Rogers, Heartitude Empowers a Movement of Everyday Heroes Through Kindness, Compassion, and Purpose-Driven Action

- Mr. RogersSEDONA, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a time when the world can feel overwhelming, Heartitude is reigniting a message of hope and humanity with its latest feature:“Look for the Helpers.” Inspired by the timeless wisdom of Mr. Rogers , this story is a heartfelt reminder that even in the darkest moments, there are always people who care - and we can all be one of them.Part of Heartitude's“Perspectives” series, the piece highlights the quiet strength of everyday helpers - those who show up with compassion, courage, and kindness when it matters most. From neighbors lending a hand to strangers offering comfort, these moments of heartitude are the threads that hold communities together.“Mr. Rogers reminded us that helpers are always there - and that we can choose to be one,” said a Heartitude Founder, Bruce Petillo.“This story is a tribute to those who lead with love and a call to each of us to step into that role.”Join the Movement. Be the Light. Live with Heartitude.At Heartitude, we believe that kindness is more than a gesture - it's a way of life. It's the courage to care, the strength to show up, and the choice to lead with empathy, even when the world feels heavy. Inspired by the timeless wisdom of Mr. Rogers, our mission is to help people look for the helpers - and become one.Heartitude is a movement rooted in heart-led living. Through storytelling, community, and purpose-driven products, we're creating a ripple effect of compassion that reaches far beyond ourselves. Every act of kindness, no matter how small, has the power to heal, uplift, and transform lives.When you engage with Heartitude - whether by reading a story, sharing a message, or purchasing a product - you're not just supporting a brand. You're fueling a mission. With every purchase, 25% to 100% of net proceeds go directly to causes that matter: mental health, children's well-being, veterans, and more.This is your invitation to be part of something bigger. Let's build a world where empathy is the norm, not the exception, where compassion is contagious, and where every heart, including yours, makes a difference.Visit heartitude to explore how you can turn everyday moments into meaningful impact.About Heartitude:Heartitude is a Benefit Corporation, founded in memory of Christian Petillo, with a mission to inspire people, communities, and businesses to treat each person with kindness, compassion and empathy by leading, living and loving from the heart. We see a world where every interaction is filled with kindness, where compassion is a core value, and where empathy creates understanding.

