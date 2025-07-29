Youngest Radio Personality In The U.S., Amaryah Jones, Becomes Youngest Co-Author In Echoes Of Faith Devotional

- Amaryah JonesFL, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Youngest Radio Personality in the U.S., Amaryah Jones, Becomes Youngest Co-Author in Echoes of Faith DevotionalShe's already made waves as the youngest radio personality in the country and now Amaryah Jones is making history again as the youngest co-author of the powerful new faith-based book, Echoes of Faith Devotional.At just her young age, Amaryah hosts The Amaryah J Show, a fan-favorite airing every Saturday at 12 PM EST (with a replay every Tuesday at 12 PM EST) on Envision-Radio. Known for her big voice, bold spirit, and heart for God, Amaryah is now sharing her faith on the page in this inspiring annual devotional.Published by BK Royston Publishing and led by literary powerhouse Dr. Julia Royston, Echoes of Faith is a collaboration of voices from all walks of life, produced by Envision Multimedia Services LLC. But Amaryah stands out as the youngest among them offering wisdom, light, and encouragement beyond her years.In her contribution, Amaryah shares her two favorite scriptures, with each one serving as a full chapter to inspire readers and encourage spiritual growth as well as deepening their faith in God. She's writing with a passion that's already resonating with readers of all ages.“I want people to not only be inspired, but to grow and develop a real relationship with God,” says Amaryah.Those looking for a personal touch can grab an autographed copy of Echoes of Faith by contacting ....About Amaryah JonesAmaryah Jones is a dynamic young voice shaking the airwaves with wisdom beyond her years. As the host of The Amaryah J Show on Envision Radio, she delivers positivity, inspiration, and relevant conversations to a growing national audience. With a natural gift for broadcasting and a heart rooted in faith, she's using every platform she's given to uplift and inspire. Her passion for faith and purpose shines through every episode and now through the pages of her first published work. Amaryah Jones isn't just a rising star, she's a bright light. From the mic to the page, her message is clear: you're never too young to make a difference.For press interviews, appearances, or more information:Contact: ...

