Aditi Rao Hydari Flaunts Her Soft Waves And A Breezy Fringe After A Fun Makeover

Mumbai, July 29 (IANS) Actress Aditi Rao Hydari blew the mid-week blues by flaunting her brand new haircut on social media.

The 'Heeramandi' actress was seen flaunting her soft waves and a breezy fringe in the stills uploaded by her on Instagram. Aditi looked absolutely radiant as she posed for the camera after a fun salon session.

She was all smiles as she looked breathtaking in a striped shirt, paired with classic denim.

Reacting to Aditi's new look, director Farah Khan wrote in the comment section, "Cutie".

Additionally, actress Fatima Sana Shaikh commented, "Pyaari ladki".

Talking about her professional commitments, Aditi will be sharing screen space for the first time with versatile actor Pankaj Tripathi in the forthcoming family comedy "Parivarik ManuRanjan".

The shoot of the drama is presently underway in Lucknow.

Backed by Vinod Bhanushali in collaboration with Himanshu Mehra,“Parivarik ManuRanjan” is being made under the direction of Varun V. Sharma.

Shedding light on her role in her next, Aditi shared,“When I read the script, I smiled through it. For me it's rare to come across a story in this universe. The situational comedy, the twists and the unexpected turns, and more importantly, the warmth and simplicity that is the heart of the story. Getting to work with Pankaj sir is going to be a treat. He is a master of this genre, and for me this is going to be a big learning experience and a joy.”

Over and above this, Aditi has Imtiaz Ali's "O Saathi Re" in the making.

Aside from her, the Netflix drama will also see Avinash Tiwary and Arjun Rampal in crucial roles, along with others. Helmed by Imtiaz's brother Arif Ali, the project is being billed as an“enchanted fairy tale of metropolitan love.”

With the final schedule of the film wrapped up in Mussoorie, "O Saathi Re" is near completion.