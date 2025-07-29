Cyber Monitoring Systems: Over 9.42 Lakh SIM Cards And 2.63 Lakh Imeis Blocked
This initiative is part of the comprehensive efforts undertaken by the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), established by the Central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Responding to a question raised in the Rajya Sabha by MP Madan Rathore, Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar informed the House of the critical progress made in the cybercrime control framework.
MP Rathore said that to enhance public support, the Home Ministry has also operationalised a toll-free helpline 1930 for reporting cyber fraud, providing timely assistance for online complaints.
He added that a state-of-the-art Cyber Fraud Mitigation Centre (CFMC) has been developed under I4C, which has successfully blocked over 9.42 lakh mobile SIM cards and 2,63,348 IMEIs associated with cyber frauds.
Under the Cyber Crime Prevention against Women and Children (CCPWC) Scheme, the Ministry provides financial support to states for establishing cyber forensic-cum-training labs, appointing junior cyber consultants, and training law enforcement officers, prosecutors, and judicial officers.
So far, over 24,600 personnel have been trained in cybercrime awareness, investigation, and forensics.
To further support investigations, the National Cyber Forensic Laboratory (NCFL) has been set up in New Delhi, which has assisted in over 12,460 cases to date. Additionally, the CyTrain portal, a Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) platform, has issued certificates to more than 82,000 police officers, helping upgrade their digital investigation skills.
MP Rathore also informed that the Home Ministry has launched the Sahyog Portal to streamline the process of issuing notices to IT intermediaries for the removal or disabling of illegal content or data being misused online. These initiatives underscore the government's firm commitment to ensuring cyber safety, preventing financial fraud, and protecting citizens in the digital space, he added.
