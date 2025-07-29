Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Hat For Sports Fans (TLS-802)

PITTSBURGH, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new hat for sports fans to show team support in a trendy fashion," said an inventor, from Zephyrhills, Fla., "so I invented the JUNGA SAFARI SPORTS HAT. My design also helps keep you cool, and it provides protection against sunburn."

The patent-pending invention provides a novel means to display the wearer's affinity for a favorite team or sport. It also would provide protection from the harmful rays of the sun. As a result, it offers an alternative to traditional baseball caps, and it enhances style. The invention features an eye-catching and trendy design that is easy to use so it is ideal for sports fans, tailgaters, boaters, outdoor enthusiasts, etc.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-TLS-802, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

