Florida Food Products Debuts Specialty Extraction System In Indianapolis, Creating Jobs And Strengthening Their Clean Label Ingredient Supply Chain

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This marks FFP's third SCC system, demonstrating the company's commitment to geographic diversification, supply chain continuity, and capacity growth. The ceremony included a facility tour and live demonstrations of the advanced extraction system.

"This expansion reflects our commitment to delivering superior-quality ingredients with speed, consistency, and care," said FFP's Chief Executive Officer, Vince Macciocchi. "By investing in Indianapolis, we're not only increasing our capacity and responsiveness for customers-we're reinforcing our promise to make clean label ingredients more accessible across the US and internationally."

SCC technology uses a fully enclosed process to efficiently extract and preserve the natural flavor, aroma, and beneficial components of tea, botanicals, and coffee-keeping what's real and pure intact. The system delivers high-potency, clean label ingredients that align with rising consumer demand for transparency and authenticity.

Governor Mike Braun commended the investment, stating, "We welcome companies like FFP that bring a strong partnership and opportunity to Indiana. This investment not only fuels job creation, it also reinforces Indiana's role in delivering trusted, American-made products that consumers increasingly demand."

FFP Chief Operating Officer Ken Simone added, "We're proud to deepen our roots in Indiana. Since launching operations here in 2022, we've more than doubled our workforce and added skilled positions to support the new spinning cone column. We look forward to continuing that momentum by creating additional high-paying jobs as our expansion progresses."

In addition to the ribbon-cutting ceremony, FFP welcomed Max Engling, Regional Director for U.S. Senator Jim Banks, for a separate plant tour and discussion on the company's manufacturing capabilities and economic impact. A formal proclamation was also issued by U.S. Congressman André Carson, recognizing FFP's investment and contribution to Indiana's clean label ingredient manufacturing sector.

FFP's 240,000-square-foot Indianapolis facility is GFSI-certified under the SQF program and Kosher-compliant. With the addition of the SCC, the site now supports expanded advanced manufacturing capabilities, enhancing FFP's reputation for safe, scalable, and consistent clean label ingredient production.

About Florida Food Products

Founded in 1954, Florida Food Products is the world's largest private equity-owned natural ingredient supplier. FFP sources premium raw materials and produces clean label concentrates, powders, extracts and systems that serve the food and beverage industry. Its portfolio includes natural flavors, coffee, tea, and botanical extracts, functional nutrition, meat cures and accelerators, antioxidants, and antimicrobials. FFP's natural ingredients enhance taste, texture, shelf life, moisture, and color across a broad range of applications. The company operates four state-of-the-art facilities across the U.S. and partners with leading food brands, manufacturers, and foodservice operators.

Learn more at .

SOURCE Florida Food Products